Union County Sheriff K-9 helps track down missing juvenile, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped track down a missing juvenile earlier this month, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said they were called to a house to help find a juvenile who had been reported missing by his family.

At the scene, deputies took a blanket that belonged to the juvenile to serve as a scent article for English Labrador K-9 “Maverick.”

Maverick and his handler, Deputy J. Dye, searched along a busy highway and were able to find the missing juvenile unharmed and safely return him home to his family.

Maverick was donated to the sheriff’s office in 2021 by a local family and has been trained in detecting drugs, tracking, article searches, and basic obedience.

In the Facebook post, deputies said Maverick’s favorite task is tracking, and he always searches for his treat at the end of the day.

Maverick also spends time at local public schools every day and goes to many community events.

