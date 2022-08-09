ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, IN

14news.com

Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings. Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Chandler, IN
KISS 106

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint Energy issues update on N. Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on Wednesday afternoon’s N. Weinbach incident. In the statement, CenterPoint says after being notified on Wednesday afternoon about an incident on N. Weinbach Avenue, crews immediately turned off natural gas service to homes and businesses in the area. Officials say investigations are ongoing, but based on information […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County

A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials tell us that Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Joel Thacker joined Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on Friday morning to survey the area. The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. [Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
WASHINGTON, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed

I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
14news.com

Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Ron Ryan found out a house exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. “It scared me pretty good,” said Ryan. He says he was unsure of which house exploded, and fearful that it was his home. “They found out it wasn’t...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police investigating burglary at Henderson business

HENDERSON., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary. Officers say glass in the front door of Sam’s Market on Clay Street was broken around 4 Friday morning. Police say surveillance video shows a man in a blue Kentucky jacket break in and steal several lottery tickets. Call...
HENDERSON, KY
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Perry County man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said he has been located. PERRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man from Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport was last seen around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in English, Indiana. He […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville woman remembers 2017 Hercules Ave. explosion amid Weinbach tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents on Hercules Avenue remember where they were on June 28, 2017. It was 8:30 a.m. and Pat Snyder had just about finished her morning walk. “All of the sudden, the ground shook, and this horrible boom, so I turned around and looked and – the roof of a house was going up in the air and landed in the street,” Snyder said.
EVANSVILLE, IN

