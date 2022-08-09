Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue. IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there. "I wanted to...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. leaders host groundbreaking for Green River Road Trail Project
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County leaders broke ground on the new Green River Road Trail Project on Friday. The county was awarded over $770,000 by the “Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.”. It’s a part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion infrastructure program....
wevv.com
Online property damage reporting form activated for Evansville residents impacted by explosion
There's now an online form available for Evansville residents who need to report damage caused by Wednesday's explosion. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says that the form was activated at the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. If your home was damaged in the explosion and you need...
14news.com
Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings. Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
CenterPoint Energy issues update on N. Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on Wednesday afternoon’s N. Weinbach incident. In the statement, CenterPoint says after being notified on Wednesday afternoon about an incident on N. Weinbach Avenue, crews immediately turned off natural gas service to homes and businesses in the area. Officials say investigations are ongoing, but based on information […]
14news.com
Hadi Shriners half-pot prize goes unclaimed, money to be used in community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Shriners announced the winning half-pot ticket number on July 11, and the winner had 30 days to claim their prize. [Previous Story: Hadi Shriners announce winning half pot number]. The jackpot total was just over $216,000, which means the winner would have claimed half...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
PICTURED: Couple who died in horrific Indiana house explosion worked together and had a flea market table in town: Cops probe cause of blast that leveled 39 homes
Charlie and Martina Hite, two of the three people who died in the horrific Indiana house explosion Wednesday, were partners in marriage and in business with a connection to their community. The couple, 43 and 37, both worked at the same Fresh Market store in Evansville Indiana and also had...
wevv.com
Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County
A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
14news.com
Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials tell us that Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Joel Thacker joined Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on Friday morning to survey the area. The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. [Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged...
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
city-countyobserver.com
Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed
I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
14news.com
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Ron Ryan found out a house exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. “It scared me pretty good,” said Ryan. He says he was unsure of which house exploded, and fearful that it was his home. “They found out it wasn’t...
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
14news.com
Police investigating burglary at Henderson business
HENDERSON., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary. Officers say glass in the front door of Sam’s Market on Clay Street was broken around 4 Friday morning. Police say surveillance video shows a man in a blue Kentucky jacket break in and steal several lottery tickets. Call...
Silver Alert canceled for Perry County man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said he has been located. PERRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man from Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport was last seen around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in English, Indiana. He […]
14news.com
Evansville woman remembers 2017 Hercules Ave. explosion amid Weinbach tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents on Hercules Avenue remember where they were on June 28, 2017. It was 8:30 a.m. and Pat Snyder had just about finished her morning walk. “All of the sudden, the ground shook, and this horrible boom, so I turned around and looked and – the roof of a house was going up in the air and landed in the street,” Snyder said.
