Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

Natalia ISD buckles down on security to keep students, staff safe

NATALIA, Texas – Parents sending their kids back to school Tuesday praised new security enhancements at Natalia ISD that were recently implemented to keep staff and students safe. Ruby Vera, a grandmother who was sitting outside Natalia Junior High School on Tuesday, said there were extra jitters for her...
NATALIA, TX
fox7austin.com

Uvalde schools to get more law enforcement officers on campus

AUSTIN, Texas - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District campuses will be getting more than 30 law enforcement officers provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the new school year. The exact number of DPS officers is 33. The DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr....
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde schools launch optional virtual academy

The Uvalde school district will offer an all-grades virtual academy for families that are not ready to return to a campus when school starts on Sept. 6. Superintendent Hal Harrell discussed the option at a community dialogue session on Monday night. The virtual academy option will be open to all students who are enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, have reasonable access to a district campus, and have fewer than 10 absences last year.
UVALDE, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Medina ISD hires new superintendent

On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Supplies delivered to Uvalde students thanks to ArkLaTex viewers

UVALDE, Texas - Much needed back to school help arrived in Uvalde, Texas this week. Students returning to class in that devastated community are now reaping the rewards of a fundraiser that you made possible. KTBS 3 in cooperation with J-STAR Ministries in East Texas collected $4,500 to help students...
UVALDE, TX
texasstandard.org

State judge rules troopers’ Uvalde records can stay private – for now

A state district judge has ruled the Texas Department of Public Safety doesn’t have to release records regarding the Robb Elementary School massacre for now. The denied request came from state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde. Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán says Sen. Gutierrez “wanted records pertaining to the investigation; what happened during the shooting as it pertains to DPS.”
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

DPS Records Related To Uvalde School Shooting Sealed

A judge is ruling records will remain sealed related to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. A judge rejected a request made by State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who wants more transparency. The ruling says the Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over that information. More than a dozen news organizations are...
UVALDE, TX
Texas Observer

Zavala County Joins Call for Special Session on Assault Rifles

Local governments in and near Uvalde are still urging the governor to consider raising the age to purchase AR-style weapons. On Wednesday, the commissioners court of Zavala County—the 11,000-person county immediately south of Uvalde—passed a resolution urging Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session to consider increasing the age of purchase for assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community

DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
FRIO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

TX Gov Distances Himself From Uvalde O’Rourke Heckler

The governor of Texas says the man sworn at by Beto O’Rourke while he was discussing the Uvalde school shooting isn’t affiliated with his campaign. A Greg Abbott campaign spokesman confirmed that in a statement. Since the school massacre, Democrat O’Rourke has been pushing for gun reforms. However,...
TEXAS STATE

