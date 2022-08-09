Read full article on original website
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Natalia ISD buckles down on security to keep students, staff safe
NATALIA, Texas – Parents sending their kids back to school Tuesday praised new security enhancements at Natalia ISD that were recently implemented to keep staff and students safe. Ruby Vera, a grandmother who was sitting outside Natalia Junior High School on Tuesday, said there were extra jitters for her...
fox7austin.com
Uvalde schools to get more law enforcement officers on campus
AUSTIN, Texas - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District campuses will be getting more than 30 law enforcement officers provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the new school year. The exact number of DPS officers is 33. The DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr....
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary killed 21 people in late May.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde schools launch optional virtual academy
The Uvalde school district will offer an all-grades virtual academy for families that are not ready to return to a campus when school starts on Sept. 6. Superintendent Hal Harrell discussed the option at a community dialogue session on Monday night. The virtual academy option will be open to all students who are enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, have reasonable access to a district campus, and have fewer than 10 absences last year.
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
KTBS
Supplies delivered to Uvalde students thanks to ArkLaTex viewers
UVALDE, Texas - Much needed back to school help arrived in Uvalde, Texas this week. Students returning to class in that devastated community are now reaping the rewards of a fundraiser that you made possible. KTBS 3 in cooperation with J-STAR Ministries in East Texas collected $4,500 to help students...
KSAT 12
Uvalde residents call for 5 officers to be placed on leave, say inactions ‘directly resulted in further loss of life’
Families and supporters of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims called out five Uvalde officers to be placed on administrative leave as community members engaged in a heated discussion with the City Council on Tuesday. Michele Prouty, a resident and member of Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, handed out the...
texasstandard.org
State judge rules troopers’ Uvalde records can stay private – for now
A state district judge has ruled the Texas Department of Public Safety doesn’t have to release records regarding the Robb Elementary School massacre for now. The denied request came from state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde. Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán says Sen. Gutierrez “wanted records pertaining to the investigation; what happened during the shooting as it pertains to DPS.”
kurv.com
DPS Records Related To Uvalde School Shooting Sealed
A judge is ruling records will remain sealed related to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. A judge rejected a request made by State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who wants more transparency. The ruling says the Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over that information. More than a dozen news organizations are...
Zavala County Joins Call for Special Session on Assault Rifles
Local governments in and near Uvalde are still urging the governor to consider raising the age to purchase AR-style weapons. On Wednesday, the commissioners court of Zavala County—the 11,000-person county immediately south of Uvalde—passed a resolution urging Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session to consider increasing the age of purchase for assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.
KSAT 12
Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them.
KSAT 12
Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community
DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
KSAT 12
‘I’m just not ready yet’: Sen. Gutierrez says he won’t move on from Uvalde tragedy until families get answers
Despite having received multiple requests to move on and discuss more “feel-good” issues, Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he isn’t going to stop fighting for answers for Uvalde families. It has been nearly three months since the massacre at Robb Elementary School that claimed 21 lives. The senator...
KVUE
Exclusive: Father of Makenna Elrod-Seiler speaks out for first time following Uvalde mass shooting that took his daughter's life
UVALDE, Texas — For the first time, Makenna Elrod-Seiler's father speaks about his pain after his daughter was taken away from him in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. As summer ends and the chatter about what happened in Uvalde slows down, Makenna's family reminds people that...
tpr.org
Medina and Frio County communities have serious water woes, good rain chances coming
The Medina County town of La Coste has issued a boil water notice after a citywide water outage on Wednesday due to drought conditions. A statement from officials in the town of slightly more than 1,000 residents read:. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for...
kurv.com
TX Gov Distances Himself From Uvalde O’Rourke Heckler
The governor of Texas says the man sworn at by Beto O’Rourke while he was discussing the Uvalde school shooting isn’t affiliated with his campaign. A Greg Abbott campaign spokesman confirmed that in a statement. Since the school massacre, Democrat O’Rourke has been pushing for gun reforms. However,...
WATCH: Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over Uvalde shooting: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Uvalde report says a coach outside Robb Elementary alerted the school that a shooter was on campus and 'almost certainly saved lives'
Coach Yvette Silva saw the shooter hop the fence into Robb Elementary and immediately alerted the school's office.
