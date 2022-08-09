SAN ANTONIO — The CDC has announced major changes to their guidelines for COVID-19 Thursday. First of all, if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, the CDC says you won’t have to quarantine anymore. If you’ve been exposed, the CDC now recommends folks wear a high-quality mask for ten days instead of going into quarantine. They also recommend getting tested on the fifth day.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO