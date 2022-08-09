ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

seguintoday.com

Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts

(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

CDC making major changes to COVID guidelines

SAN ANTONIO — The CDC has announced major changes to their guidelines for COVID-19 Thursday. First of all, if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, the CDC says you won’t have to quarantine anymore. If you’ve been exposed, the CDC now recommends folks wear a high-quality mask for ten days instead of going into quarantine. They also recommend getting tested on the fifth day.
#School Shootings#First Line Furniture
KTSA

CPS Energy surplus could be heading back to customers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could be getting a break on an upcoming CPS Energy bill. The utility has been generating a huge amount of revenue for the city’s general fund due to the higher than expected energy bills you’ve been receiving. But there’s a proposal...
Pleasanton Express

Charlotte ISD, PD prepare for back-to-school safety

Charlotte ISD teachers and staff attended STOP THE BLEED® training courses with law enforcement officials from Charlotte and Poteet on Aug. 3. Superintendent Jon Orozco said he believes any responsible school district or school in the country should have this training done yearly or even bi-yearly. “I think all...
KSAT 12

KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
CBS Austin

San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
iheart.com

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
