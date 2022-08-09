Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Lack of substitute teachers adding to challenges for local school districts
SAN ANTONIO – Some local school districts are looking for a lot of unfamiliar faces to head up their classrooms. They are in need of substitute teachers as they head into a new school year, already faced with challenges due to staffing shortages. “We need subs. Even though I...
KSAT 12
SCUCISD students excited for return to class as parents try to qualm lingering fears
SCHERTZ, Texas – Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, which means summer is officially over. The day is an exciting day, but for many families, there are still some lingering concerns about safety in light of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
KSAT 12
Tech SA: Southwest Research Institute developing self-driving shuttle for research, campus tours
SAN ANTONIO – A team of engineers at the Southwest Research Institute hope their latest invention can help solve some of San Antonio’s infrastructure and mobility challenges. The engineers have designed a self-driving shuttle equipped with sensors, cameras and unique software. “Everything that we’ve developed we are trying...
SAISD welcomes new dual-language teachers from Latin American countries, cuts down on dual-language deficit
SAN ANTONIO — Just a week away from meeting her students, Ana Perez spent Thursday organizing school supplies into cubbies lining the walls. Everything for her is new and overwhelmingly exciting: the small corner library, the new school supplies, even the small curtain on the door window brings a smile to her face.
KSAT 12
Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools
COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
seguintoday.com
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
CDC making major changes to COVID guidelines
SAN ANTONIO — The CDC has announced major changes to their guidelines for COVID-19 Thursday. First of all, if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, the CDC says you won’t have to quarantine anymore. If you’ve been exposed, the CDC now recommends folks wear a high-quality mask for ten days instead of going into quarantine. They also recommend getting tested on the fifth day.
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
KTSA
CPS Energy surplus could be heading back to customers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could be getting a break on an upcoming CPS Energy bill. The utility has been generating a huge amount of revenue for the city’s general fund due to the higher than expected energy bills you’ve been receiving. But there’s a proposal...
KSAT 12
‘First of its kind’ one-stop shop created for food, job assistance at San Antonio Food Bank
It was an idea so simple and obvious that Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said, “This was a no-brainer, right?”. Yet now, Cooper said the “first of its kind” partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo, could serve as a national model. Having...
Pleasanton Express
Charlotte ISD, PD prepare for back-to-school safety
Charlotte ISD teachers and staff attended STOP THE BLEED® training courses with law enforcement officials from Charlotte and Poteet on Aug. 3. Superintendent Jon Orozco said he believes any responsible school district or school in the country should have this training done yearly or even bi-yearly. “I think all...
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
foxsanantonio.com
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall
This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
CBS Austin
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
iheart.com
City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners
The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
