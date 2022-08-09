Quick Six: Panthers not shopping Darnold, when a starting QB will be named, Kareem Hunt trade & more
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers are NOT shopping Sam Darnold… despite the Twitter rumors.
Regardless, we answer the question of where we would see him going (if he did get moved).
Besides the Panthers’ quarterbacks, we break down who we’ll be watching the most come the first preseason game.
A starting QB must be named, but when will Matt Rhule make the call?
Kareem Hunt requested a trade; Sir Nick Faldo retired, the ultimate fantasy football punishment, and more.
