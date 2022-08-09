Read full article on original website
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
State Fire Marshal's Office on site investigating fire that destroyed Earl Thomas' home
ORANGE COUNTY — The State Fire Marshal's Office is now on site and assisting with the investigation into a fire that destroyed the Orange County home of former NFL star Earl Thomas. Thomas and two other family members were at his home Thursday at 1600 Bear Path Drive, west...
Remains in two vehicles in same waterway may provide closure in missing persons cases
PORT ARTHUR/PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that at the same time Port Arthur Police found the remains of Elton Harris in a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon, they found another vehicle and remains believed to be those of a man reported missing from Port Neches in 2008.
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest
EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school
PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students on first day back to school
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students back from summer break this morning!. There were lots of smiles, high fives and excited greetings as we start another safe and successful school year.
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
Abbott announces additional state resources as wildfires, dry conditions prompt burn bans
TEXAS — Governor Abbott said today that more state resources will be committed to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. The Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Two additional Texas...
The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD
ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
County preparing for arrival of voting machines and planning training of staff and public
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November's general election is less than three months away and Jefferson County is still waiting on its new election machines. The cost of the system is covered by a grant, but to receive the money, the machines must be in place for the November elections. Interim...
Status of Port Neches Riverfront project
PORT NECHES — KFDM has checked on the status of the planned development on the Port Neches Riverfront. Upscale homes are being built but two years after the city approved plans for new businesses, there's no sign of work or progress. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams went to the city...
The Lutcher Theater's 2022-2023 season to include The Blue Man Group & holiday favorites
ORANGE — The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts located in Orange has released their 2022-2023 season line up. Spotlight Package tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale August 15. "The advantage of purchasing a Season Spotlight Package is the choice of four or more shows,...
