Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Violations prompt immediate closure of Evadale game room, one arrest

EVADALE — On August 10, 2022, a game room inspection was conducted on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, Texas. The game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice. The game room could face fines up to $10,000.00 per violation, along with other penalties.
EVADALE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Port Arthur ISD for back to school

PORT ARTHUR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford heads to Port Arthur to check on the back to school experience of kids coming back and some coming for the first time. Tan starts at the Port Arthur bus barn to speak with the director about getting back into the routine, how a shortage of drivers is affecting them, and the expectations of conduct from the students riding the buses.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Daughtry requests withdrawal of guilty plea

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Now, he is asking the court to reverse that plea. The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury...
NEDERLAND, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD

ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Status of Port Neches Riverfront project

PORT NECHES — KFDM has checked on the status of the planned development on the Port Neches Riverfront. Upscale homes are being built but two years after the city approved plans for new businesses, there's no sign of work or progress. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams went to the city...
PORT NECHES, TX

