Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Omaha police officer exonerated after use of force investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Friday that an officer has been exonerated after an investigation into excessive use of force allegations. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran, was accused after an incident during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy. “I want to thank those who forwarded video of...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
KETV.com

Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers

OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police officer resigned, domestic violence charge dropped

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an officer has resigned. The 34-year-old former officer, Brittney Taylor, was arrested by police in January following a domestic disturbance incident. Officials say her girlfriend had injuries to her face and head as a result. According to prosecutors, they've dropped the misdemeanor domestic...
KETV.com

Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation

UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement

PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Staffing shortages affecting child care centers in the area

OMAHA, Neb. — Kiddie Academy in Elkhorn and Children's Development Connection in Omaha are two businesses on a long list that are dealing with staff shortages. Although preparing to open a new location in Gretna, the executive director at Kiddie Academy says they're still not staffed as well as they'd like to be.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police searching for suspect who assaulted an officer

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an officer early Thursday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights near 14th and O streets, according to law enforcement. Lincoln police said this motorcycle has been seen on numerous...
LINCOLN, NE
Politics
KETV.com

Nebraska GOP chair has plan to help local candidates and 'heal' party

LINCOLN, Neb. — The new chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party realizes "you can't create unity in one day." Eric Underwood took over the helm of the NEGOP in July after former chair Dan Welch was ousted at the state party convention. That led to the resignation of several...
KETV.com

Carter Lake anticipating growth with updated Comprehensive Plan

CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Expanding economic development and housing — that is what the city of Carter Lake is aiming to do with its Comprehensive Plan update this year. Iowa's only city west of the Missouri River wants to grow. Carter Lake is known for its waterfronts and Shoreline Golf Course, but residents say they are still missing the basics.
CARTER LAKE, IA
KETV.com

United Way volunteers assemble back-to-school 'Shine Bright' boxes

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Preparing to go back to school can be expensive for families, and high inflation isn't helping. Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan says she knows the beginning of the school year can be stressful for families. “Sometimes, you know, families have to make choices around...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Vandals target Louisville State Recreation Area floating playground

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Vandals have derailed some families' summer fun plans at the Louisville State Recreation Area. They say their floating playground is closed until further notice due to the damage. The playground is made up of 70 separate pieces. Nebraska Game and Parks says eight of these pieces...
LOUISVILLE, NE

