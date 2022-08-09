Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Police Department's K-9 unit shows off for the community
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — They might look like sweet dogs, but when it's time to work, these K-9s are all business. On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Police Department's K-9 unit gave the community an up-close and personal look at how these officers work. K-9 Rudy might look like any...
KETV.com
Omaha police officer exonerated after use of force investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Friday that an officer has been exonerated after an investigation into excessive use of force allegations. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran, was accused after an incident during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy. “I want to thank those who forwarded video of...
KETV.com
Parents struggle with OPS bus transportation issues, district says improvements have been made
OMAHA, Neb. — Kaylee's parents, Karen Sasse-Dahlgren and Anthony Dahlgren said they have zero confidence Omaha Public Schools can get a bus to their daughter's spot to take her to school on time. One of their biggest concerns is that their 10-year-old daughter has to walk four blocks from...
KETV.com
Omaha man arrested for assaulting an officer, attempting to rob a First National Bank
OMAHA, Neb. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for assaulting an officer and attempting to rob a First National Bank in Omaha, according to law enforcement. Around 2:57 p.m., officers responded to the First National Bank near 50th Street and Ames Avenue for a 'help an officer call,' according to Omaha police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine hosting CNA job fair Monday: Hospital system says there's a need for more support staff
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Medicine will host a job fair Monday, Aug. 15, to recruit dozens of support staff, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). It will be at the Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Recruiters ask that you be 18 years or older with a high school diploma.
KETV.com
Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers
OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
KETV.com
Omaha police officer resigned, domestic violence charge dropped
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an officer has resigned. The 34-year-old former officer, Brittney Taylor, was arrested by police in January following a domestic disturbance incident. Officials say her girlfriend had injuries to her face and head as a result. According to prosecutors, they've dropped the misdemeanor domestic...
KETV.com
Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation
UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement
PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
KETV.com
Staffing shortages affecting child care centers in the area
OMAHA, Neb. — Kiddie Academy in Elkhorn and Children's Development Connection in Omaha are two businesses on a long list that are dealing with staff shortages. Although preparing to open a new location in Gretna, the executive director at Kiddie Academy says they're still not staffed as well as they'd like to be.
KETV.com
Lincoln police searching for suspect who assaulted an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an officer early Thursday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights near 14th and O streets, according to law enforcement. Lincoln police said this motorcycle has been seen on numerous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Salvation Army expects to give hundreds of free backpacks, supplies to kids ahead of school year
OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army's backpack giveaway got underway Friday at the North Corps location with backpacks filled with school supplies for students. Officials said the need has grown this year for back-to-school supplies. For families like Hazel Ranson, the 7 Can Help Back To School Backpack Distribution...
KETV.com
Nebraska GOP chair has plan to help local candidates and 'heal' party
LINCOLN, Neb. — The new chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party realizes "you can't create unity in one day." Eric Underwood took over the helm of the NEGOP in July after former chair Dan Welch was ousted at the state party convention. That led to the resignation of several...
KETV.com
Funerals held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Funerals were held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel. Eighty-six-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford were all found dead in their home last Thursday. Investigators say there is evidence a pry bar was used to gain access...
KETV.com
Carter Lake anticipating growth with updated Comprehensive Plan
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Expanding economic development and housing — that is what the city of Carter Lake is aiming to do with its Comprehensive Plan update this year. Iowa's only city west of the Missouri River wants to grow. Carter Lake is known for its waterfronts and Shoreline Golf Course, but residents say they are still missing the basics.
KETV.com
United Way volunteers assemble back-to-school 'Shine Bright' boxes
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Preparing to go back to school can be expensive for families, and high inflation isn't helping. Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan says she knows the beginning of the school year can be stressful for families. “Sometimes, you know, families have to make choices around...
KETV.com
Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
KETV.com
Vandals target Louisville State Recreation Area floating playground
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Vandals have derailed some families' summer fun plans at the Louisville State Recreation Area. They say their floating playground is closed until further notice due to the damage. The playground is made up of 70 separate pieces. Nebraska Game and Parks says eight of these pieces...
KETV.com
Gov. Ricketts urging feds to look toward ethanol in reducing carbon footprint
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts says consumers can save even more at the gas pump by filling up with ethanol-blended gas. Ricketts was at the American Coalition for Ethanol conference Thursday in Omaha. He says consumers want to reduce their carbon footprint. And he says while electric vehicles...
Comments / 1