Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC
Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC. It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
PWMania
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
PWMania
Mick Foley Files Another Trademark for One of His Nicknames
Mick Foley has kept up his trademark filings, most notably for the phrase “Hardcore Legend.”. On August 7, Foley submitted a request for the word for clothing and entertainment through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description:. “Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment in the nature of wrestling...
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
WWE is reportedly heading in an entirely new direction after disgraced ex-CEO Vince McMahon's retirement
If the WWE stopped being a sports entertainment brand it would be the most significant, industry-shattering change in decades.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
Comments / 0