Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
MRC Global Sales Up 24%
MRC Global Inc. on Tuesday reported a jump in second-quarter sales that helped reverse a loss in diluted earnings per share during the same quarter last year. The Houston pipe, valve and fittings distributor disclosed $848 million in sales between April and June, up 24% from the $686 million reported in the second quarter of 2021. The company said its gross profit increased from $112 million to $151 million over that span, while operating income more than tripled from $10 million to $31 million.
nddist.com
DSG Reports Loss in Initial Quarter
Newly formed MRO and OEM distributor Distribution Solutions Group reported sharply higher sales but a loss per diluted share in its debut quarterly earnings report. DSG, formed by the combination of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, disclosed numbers for its component businesses — both before and after their April 1 merger — according to generally accepted accounting principles. The company said its GAAP net sales more than doubled from $134 million between all three companies in the same quarter last year to $321 million between April and July — an increase of 140%.
nddist.com
Sandvik to Acquire Sphinx Tools
Sandvik has signed and completed an agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests in the Switzerland-based Sphinx Tools Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary P. Rieger Werkzeugfabrik AG. Sphinx Tools’ offering primarily consists of precision solid round tools (micro tools) and surgical cutting tools. The customers are mainly within...
nddist.com
Enerpac Tool Announces New Operations Executive
MILWAUKEE — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. announced Monday that Markus Limberger will join the company as EVP-Operations, effective Sept. 1. He will have responsibility for all aspects of the company’s global Enerpac operations, including manufacturing, distribution and procurement. Limberger will report to Paul Sternlieb, president & CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nddist.com
Timken Appoints Bearings, Motion Executives
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company, a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, on Wednesday announced new appointments for company executives Christopher Coughlin, Andreas Roellgen and Natasha Pollock. "Our long-term strategy has been successful, and as a result, Timken has grown and evolved into a...
nddist.com
RS Group to Acquire Risoul for $275M
RS Group is pleased to announce an agreement to acquire Risoul y Cia, S.A. de C.V., a family-owned distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico, for a cash consideration of $275 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The consideration represents an acquisition multiple of c....
nddist.com
AD Announces Network Community VP
WAYNE, Pa. — AD is pleased to announce it has hired Kristen Abbas as vice president, AD Network Community, effective Aug. 1. As VP, AD Network Community, Abbas will be responsible for managing, implementing, innovating and expanding AD’s meeting and network ecosystem, including additional opportunities for peer-to-peer engagement for AD members. Abbas will report to Marty McLaughlin, chief marketing officer.
Comments / 0