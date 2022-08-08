Newly formed MRO and OEM distributor Distribution Solutions Group reported sharply higher sales but a loss per diluted share in its debut quarterly earnings report. DSG, formed by the combination of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, disclosed numbers for its component businesses — both before and after their April 1 merger — according to generally accepted accounting principles. The company said its GAAP net sales more than doubled from $134 million between all three companies in the same quarter last year to $321 million between April and July — an increase of 140%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO