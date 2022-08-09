Read full article on original website
DeeDee
3d ago
I’m glad he was able to defend himself people now a days think they can just come and take advantage of older people and it’s not right at all
Reply
8
WereDoomedUSA
3d ago
Good work Pops 👏 just go to the range little bit more, work on that aim some ..
Reply
19
Dawn Mobley
3d ago
I hope they don't come back. Tired of people trying to take what doesn't belong to them. ugh!!!
Reply(1)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
WBOC
Three Dover Officers Injured During Arrest
DOVER, Del.- Three Dover Officers were injured Wednesday evening while attempting to arrest Corey Reyes, suspected of domestic assault, according to the Dover Police Department. Around 8 p.m., police made contact with the female who sustained injuries from Reyes. Police learned Reyes placed his hands on the victim's neck, preventing...
firststateupdate.com
18-Year-Old Dover Woman Kille In Tragic Accident Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram according to DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
Is There a Serial Killer on the Loose in Dover? Police Respond
DOVER, DE – Reports have been circulating online that a serial killer is on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine, and Oxycodone Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges. Authorities state that on August 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of North Adams Street. Police made contact with the three occupants, 35-year-old Maurice Drew, who had an outstanding warrant, 32-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Philadelphia, and 30-year-old Brett Chattin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 641 bags of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 37.1 grams of marijuana, and 2 Oxycodone pills. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in July shooting on Wilmington's East Side
A man was arrested in connection to a July shooting in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood.. 32-year-old Aaron Smith allegedly shot a 26-year-old man near the corner of 10th and Kirkwood Streets on July 31, 2022. Smith has been charged with 1st Degree Assault, and multiple firearms charges. He was sent...
2 men shot at New Castle, Delaware apartment complex
Police say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Moores Lane in the Colonial Village Apartments complex.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Officials: 3 female suspects stole $5,000 in beauty supplies from Exton Ulta
EXTON, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a theft from a local beauty store. The incident occurred at the Ulta store in Exton back on Aug. 6. Police say three female suspects entered the store, and one began grabbing merchandise while her alleged accomplices distracted employees. One of...
WDEL 1150AM
Hedgeville raid yields guns and pounds of pot
A 44-year-old Wilmington man is in jail on weapon and drug charges following a recent raid on a residence in the city's Hedgeville community. Wilmington Police said they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Beech Street on August 4, 2022, and found a loaded 22-caliber rifle, a 9mm rifle, a 9mm handgun, more than seven pounds of marijuana and over $7000 in cash.
17-Year-Old Missing in Dover
DOVER, DE- The Dover Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker....
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning. On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Fiery crash kills two and closes I-95 for six hours
Delaware State Police are investigating a fiery collision Thursday night on I-95 near Churchmans Road that killed two Maryland men. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 11, 2022, when a large box truck slammed into the back of a car that had become disabled in one of the travel lanes.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington police arrest wanted fugitive on drug charges
Wilmington police have arrested a fugitive on drug charges. Officers caught up with Domere Robinson last week on North Jackson Street, police said. Robinson, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, had MDMA and oxycodone pills on him, according to police. He was booked into the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on drug possession and resisting arrest counts.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN COLONIAL VILLAGE APARTMENTS
(New Castle, De 19720) Earlier today (Aug 10) at 10:44 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Moore’s Lane in the community of Colonial Village Apartments for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested on fraud charges
FELTON, Del. – A Felton woman was arrested earlier this week on multiple theft and fraud-related charges. Last week, Felton Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Abec Lane. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Shelly Thompson was caring for the disabled elderly victim when she allegedly took the victim’s credit/debit card from his residence and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission, totaling $494.57.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Kiamensi Gardens SWAT Raid, Two Charged
New Castle County Police update yesterday’s SWAT activity in Kiamensi Gardens. Offficials said during the month of July, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were investigating drug activity that was reportedly occurring on the 200 block of Binstead Avenue in the community of Kiamensi Gardens.
16-year-old relative is person of interest in stabbing death of South Philly woman
Deadly Stabbing Investigation: Police found several family members inside the South Philadelphia home including a 16-year-old male who had blood and cuts on his hands.
WMDT.com
Dover crash kills one, injures another
DOVER, Del. – A crash Wednesday morning in the Dover area claimed the life of one and injured another. At around 8:20 a.m., police say a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road, approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Pontiac reportedly pulled into the intersection, into the path of the Dodge, causing the Dodge to hit the left side of the Pontiac.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
Comments / 12