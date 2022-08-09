Read full article on original website
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
luxury-houses.net
Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million
Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
Another North Texan going to jail for his part in the attack on the US Capitol
A federal judge has sentenced 39-year-old Jason Hyland of Frisco to one week behind bars for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021
Houston Chronicle
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s exchange at a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media, becoming the latest instance in which O’Rourke has gotten attention for his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O’Rourke on Wednesday was railing against how the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde was able to legally purchase a weapon “originally designed for use on the battlefields” and take it into a classroom of fourth-graders. When a person in the crowd laughed, O’Rourke paused and pointed in their direction. “It may be funny to you, (obscenity), but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke said.
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
fortworthreport.org
‘H comes before P’: Fort Worth tackles confusion over panhandling reports
Beverly Feirtag has lived in the north Fort Worth Park Glen neighborhood for 14 years. A few years ago, the problem of panhandling started to crop up with increasing frequency in the area, she said. “It’s morning to evening, on every single corner,” she said. Feirtag initially reported...
WATCH: Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over Uvalde shooting: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
Texas man charged for using drone to deliver drugs, contraband to Fort Worth correctional facility, officials say
SMITHVILLE, Texas — A Texas man has been federally charged for allegedly flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Friday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested at his...
WFAA
Little Wishes – The Mitchell family
For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
Woman arrested for White Settlement motel stabbing, victim is in the hospital
A woman is now jailed in Tarrant County where another woman was stabbed at a Motel 6 in White Settlement Thursday night. Police got the call just past 7 p.m.
Upcoming Execution Based on Discredited Forensic Science
Kosoul Chanthakoummane is set to be executed August 17 for the murder of a Dallas realtor in a case built on hypnosis and faulty evidence. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, the son of Laotian immigrants, is set to be executed on Aug. 17 in Texas for the murder of Dallas-area realtor Sarah Walker. On the afternoon of July 8, 2006, Walker’s body was discovered by a couple visiting a model home in the Craig Ranch subdivision in McKinney. She had been stabbed 33 times, but the Collin County Medical Examiner noted that ten knife wounds had punctured vital organs or blood vessels—any one would have been fatal. She had put up a fight. She had a broken nose and fractured teeth. And—a point that would later prove critical at the trial—she had a bite mark on the back of her neck.
WFAA
Beto O’Rourke swears at heckler who laughed at Uvalde school shooting
Beto O'Rourke confronted a heckler Wednesday at a campaign event who laughed while he was talking about the Uvalde school shooting, telling the person: "It may be funny to you, motherf-----, but it is not funny to me." The moment, which spread quickly online afterward, came as the Democratic gubernatorial...
'I Was Scared': Texas Home's Security Cam Exposes Vandals
"I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat..."
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event
North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
RJ Construction files for bankruptcy amid legal fight with Arlington ISD, customers claim they're out thousands of dollars
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week as its owner continued to fight Arlington ISD over payment for helping repair Sam Houston High School, which was damaged when the campus' pipes burst during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Dozens of customers...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
