Fort Worth, TX

Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million

Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
DENTON, TX
The Associated Press

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s exchange at a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media, becoming the latest instance in which O’Rourke has gotten attention for his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O’Rourke on Wednesday was railing against how the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde was able to legally purchase a weapon “originally designed for use on the battlefields” and take it into a classroom of fourth-graders. When a person in the crowd laughed, O’Rourke paused and pointed in their direction. “It may be funny to you, (obscenity), but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke said.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Little Wishes – The Mitchell family

For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Upcoming Execution Based on Discredited Forensic Science

Kosoul Chanthakoummane is set to be executed August 17 for the murder of a Dallas realtor in a case built on hypnosis and faulty evidence. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, the son of Laotian immigrants, is set to be executed on Aug. 17 in Texas for the murder of Dallas-area realtor Sarah Walker. On the afternoon of July 8, 2006, Walker’s body was discovered by a couple visiting a model home in the Craig Ranch subdivision in McKinney. She had been stabbed 33 times, but the Collin County Medical Examiner noted that ten knife wounds had punctured vital organs or blood vessels—any one would have been fatal. She had put up a fight. She had a broken nose and fractured teeth. And—a point that would later prove critical at the trial—she had a bite mark on the back of her neck.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

CBS DFW

Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

