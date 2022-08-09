ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms dominate the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front will move into Georgia and stall at the Florida border. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beach-goers all weekend during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.
Orlando weather forecast: High heat with rainy weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR FRIDAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It was a muggy morning and hazy afternoon skies as yet another day of Saharan Dust put a veil over our skies with particulates and poor air quality. There will be isolated to scattered strong storms in the afternoon, packing locally torrential rain, frequent dangerous lightning (even outside the storm, up to 10 miles), and gusty winds. Feels-like temperatures will reach 103° making for dangerous heat.
Florida woman accused of drowning pet Chihuahua in swimming pool

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been accused of drowning her pet Chihuahua and authorities said it was caught on camera. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "despicable dog drowner." Investigators said the woman was caught on camera drowning her own Chihuahua in a swimming pool in October 2021.
Florida woman rescued after car crashes into country club swimming pool

Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club on Grouse Drive.
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
