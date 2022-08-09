Read full article on original website
Space Coast 'Field of Dreams' gives people with disabilities a chance to play
FOX 35's Nestor Mato visited Florida's own Space Coast Field of Dreams. A Florida first, the sports complex has rubber fields and other safety measures so it is accessible to people with all abilities.
Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died at training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms dominate the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front will move into Georgia and stall at the Florida border. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beach-goers all weekend during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off
A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
New Central Florida ice cream shop offering 'sweet rolled tacos'
Mourning the loss of Klondike’s ChocoTaco? Then head down to Cocoa Beach. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a brand new ice cream shop that sells nothing but “Sweet Rolled Tacos!”
Orlando weather forecast: High heat with rainy weekend ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR FRIDAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It was a muggy morning and hazy afternoon skies as yet another day of Saharan Dust put a veil over our skies with particulates and poor air quality. There will be isolated to scattered strong storms in the afternoon, packing locally torrential rain, frequent dangerous lightning (even outside the storm, up to 10 miles), and gusty winds. Feels-like temperatures will reach 103° making for dangerous heat.
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
Thunder Truck Storm School visits Partin Elementary School
Kids in Oviedo got a special surprise on the first day of school. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro stopped by Partin Elementary School for Thunder Truck Storm School.
Florida woman accused of drowning pet Chihuahua in swimming pool
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been accused of drowning her pet Chihuahua and authorities said it was caught on camera. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "despicable dog drowner." Investigators said the woman was caught on camera drowning her own Chihuahua in a swimming pool in October 2021.
Back-to-school in Central Florida: Teacher shortages, bus driver call-outs on the first day of class
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Central Florida kids are headed back to school on Wednesday and there are concerns that teacher shortages and the lack of bus drivers could impact the start of their school year. In Osceola County, 13 bus drivers called in sick on the first day.
Coast Guard veteran rescues Lakeland woman from sinking car after it crashed into country club swimming pool
LAKELAND, Fla. - Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV...
Florida woman rescued after car crashes into country club swimming pool
Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club on Grouse Drive.
Orlando shooting victim's family visits crash site on SR 408
The family of a man shot and killed while driving along State Road 408 visited the site where he crashed and died. The search continues for a suspect in the death of Tremain Hepburn.
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
Seminole County's school bus app issues show improvement
Busing kids to school saw a big improvement in Seminole County on day two. On Wednesday, buses were running but the new Ride 360 app had parents confused about if the bus was ever coming.
New school bus app causes confusion for Seminole County parents on first day of classes
Nearly 62,000 students are back in the classroom across Seminole County but getting there wasn’t easy for everyone. The new Ride 360 app caused quite a few headaches and frustration, parents tell FOX 35 News.
Orange County offering incentives for new school bus drivers
There's a concern over the lack of bus drivers in many Central Florida school districts. Orange County is now offering some new incentives to entice people to apply.
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation.
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
Orange County Animal Services says they are in need of adopters immediately. They are near capacity, caring for over 200 dogs. The shelter is now waiving the adoption fees for 'ready to go' pets.
