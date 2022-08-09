Read full article on original website
Rural Maine health care facilities receive nearly $3.5M investment from USDA
BANGOR, Maine — The United State’s Department of Agriculture Rural Development is investing $3.49 million to help rural health facilities in Maine. The investment will help nine facilities across the state. The USDA is looking to help some facilities who lost funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even to help build new facilities in rural areas.
Does anyone else hear the dinosaur roars in Bangor?
BANGOR, Maine — Welcome to Jurassic Quest. The Bangor Cross Insurance Center has opened its doors to the young and dinosaur-loving alike to experience dozens of interactive, animatronic, and prehistoric creatures. “Jurassic Quest is the largest and most time expansive prehistoric exhibit in North America,” Brainy Beth, a dinosaur...
Orrington waste-processing facility accepting trash again after fire
ORRINGTON, Maine — The Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC) in Orrington is accepting trash again after shutting down in late July due to a fire at the facility that damaged cables. The waste-to-energy processing facility reduces the volume of trash sent to landfills by 90 percent by taking in...
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
Woodworking workshop teaches Mainers the craft
CAMDEN, Maine — Wood carving is not an easy craft, but those who practice it say it's rewarding. It relieves stress, puts your mind to work, and allows you to create a piece that can last a very long time. William Brown has been a wood craft artist for...
Belfast adds 15 colorful chairs downtown as part of beautification project
BELFAST, Maine — Residents and visitors of Belfast may see a little more color downtown, both around them and underneath them. Our Town Belfast is an organization that works to grow and sustain the downtown area through historic preservation and community events. Amanda Cunningham, the group's executive director, says they realized they had a lack of seating downtown.
Sen. Collins visits Bangor Northern Light hospitals
BANGOR, Maine — Senator Susan Collins made her way through two Northern Light hospitals in Bangor on Wednesday. Collins is in support of nearly $3.2 million in funding for Eastern Maine Medical Center and Acadia Hospital. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Labor, Health and Human...
Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop
BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. "NOT TO TOOT...
Construction underway to install bridge in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine — Maintaining infrastructure is an ongoing challenge for state officials as many bridges across the state need repairs or replacement. On Tuesday, a somewhat unique bridge replacement project started in Hampden. Twin bridge on Carmel Road in Hampden is being replaced with a new bridge made of...
City of Brewer begins construction on phase 3 of riverwalk
BREWER, Maine — Construction for phase three of the Brewer Riverwalk project along the Penobscot River has begun. The entire project started with a children’s garden and has grown into a trail stretching from Penobscot Street to Mason's Brewing Company. The riverwalk will be getting a 300-yard extension...
Hometown Health Center to bring new health and wellness facility to Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine — Having accessible health care is essential, and some communities in Maine are known to lack multiple health care options. Hometown Health Center unveiled plans Tuesday for a new center that will provide medical, clinical, dental, and behavioral health care, along with wellness services in Palmyra. "Increasing...
Two earthquakes reported in Washington County Thursday
JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?. According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday. The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS. The second quake hit...
Bangor students win gold medal in national SkillsUSA competition
BANGOR, Maine — Two students from the United Technologies Center in Bangor, traveled to Atlanta in June to compete in the national SkillsUSA competition. “It was one day, eight hours. They gave us a prompt at the beginning of it and we had to model, texture, animate an animated short,” said Keegan Nilsson.
How Maine teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year amid record inflation
LEVANT, Maine — A new school year is on the horizon, which means back-to-school shopping for families and as well as teachers who are preparing their classrooms. The U.S. Department of Education reported in 2018 that teachers spent nearly $500 out of their own pockets on classroom supplies. Some...
Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon
LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
Bangor is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bangor Little League team is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series. Bangor, representing Maine in the New England regional tournament, took down Middleboro (Massachusetts) 10-4 on Monday morning to advance to Thursday's championship game, which will also be against Middleboro. The...
Remembering the Maine connection of historian David McCullough
CAMDEN, Maine — For more than half a century, David McCullough wrote works of history and biography that achieved the uncommon distinction of being hugely popular and critically acclaimed. His books sold millions of copies and he won two National Book Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. McCullough died on...
Kids play basketball with the pros in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the 10th year, the Maine Celtics are traveling around the state offering kids ages eight to 12 a chance to learn from basketball pros. “I had no idea that the Maine Celtics were actually going to come, so I just thought ‘Oh wow, this is really cool,'" 13-year-old Lilly Ball said.
Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
NY man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of NY man in Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — The case of a deadly shooting in Bangor came to a conclusion Monday morning. Khalid Harris of New York pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 death of Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but eight and a half years suspended.
