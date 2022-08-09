ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Does anyone else hear the dinosaur roars in Bangor?

BANGOR, Maine — Welcome to Jurassic Quest. The Bangor Cross Insurance Center has opened its doors to the young and dinosaur-loving alike to experience dozens of interactive, animatronic, and prehistoric creatures. “Jurassic Quest is the largest and most time expansive prehistoric exhibit in North America,” Brainy Beth, a dinosaur...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sen. Collins visits Bangor Northern Light hospitals

BANGOR, Maine — Senator Susan Collins made her way through two Northern Light hospitals in Bangor on Wednesday. Collins is in support of nearly $3.2 million in funding for Eastern Maine Medical Center and Acadia Hospital. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Labor, Health and Human...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop

BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. "NOT TO TOOT...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Construction underway to install bridge in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine — Maintaining infrastructure is an ongoing challenge for state officials as many bridges across the state need repairs or replacement. On Tuesday, a somewhat unique bridge replacement project started in Hampden. Twin bridge on Carmel Road in Hampden is being replaced with a new bridge made of...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two earthquakes reported in Washington County Thursday

JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?. According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday. The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS. The second quake hit...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon

LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Kids play basketball with the pros in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the 10th year, the Maine Celtics are traveling around the state offering kids ages eight to 12 a chance to learn from basketball pros. “I had no idea that the Maine Celtics were actually going to come, so I just thought ‘Oh wow, this is really cool,'" 13-year-old Lilly Ball said.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

