SAUSALITO – The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week. "I am confident we have paved a humane course of action that allows each person's unique needs to be met," said Mayor Janelle Kellman. "This agreement will allow us to help folks restore their lives in a way that is far more compassionate and safer than the unfortunate...

4 DAYS AGO