kalw.org
Governor Newsom will have to make a decision on safe drug consumption sites
Senate Bill 57 would allow safe drug consumption sites to operate in the state. The Bill would also launch pilot safe consumption sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill passed California’s Senate Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom has not signaled whether he intends to sign the bill into...
Homeless advocates drop lawsuit against Sausalito after city agrees to housing fund
SAUSALITO – The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week. "I am confident we have paved a humane course of action that allows each person's unique needs to be met," said Mayor Janelle Kellman. "This agreement will allow us to help folks restore their lives in a way that is far more compassionate and safer than the unfortunate...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Watch Residents In America's Most Expensive Zip Code Argue Against Affordable Housing
For years, the town of Atherton in California—located in the heart of Silicon Valley—has been an enclave for the wealthy. While it's not literally protected by gates, the municipality has long been criticized for using zoning laws to ensure it can "keep out anyone who is not wealthy or white," as one housing advocate told The Guardian in 2020. The end result is that it's consistently ranked as being the most expensive zip code in the U.S. to live in.
Parents confront Mayor Schaaf at Oakland town hall meeting
OAKLAND (KPIX) - The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Mayor Libby Schaaf got underway Tuesday night. People raised concerns like affordable housing, illegal dumping, and violence but it was the fate of Parker Elementary School that lead to the most heated exchange."I just said it. What are you going to do to hold Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) accountable for assaulting parents and community. What do you mean you don't remember that simple question? That's absurd!" Joel Velasquez shouted at the Mayor. Velasquez is also running for an OUSD board seat in District 6. The Oakland resident was...
kalw.org
Former police commissioner running for District Attorney
The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot. Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.
kalw.org
Emeryville's Affordable Housing / Photographer Kori Suzuki / New Arrivals: Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Today, we hear how Emeryville is building an affordable housing project for two underserved social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. Then, we listen as a Bay Area photographer’s recounts his experience covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis. Followed by a reading from San Francisco author, Ingrid Rojas Contreras. And, today's local music features John R. Burr.
SFist
D4 Supervisor Candidate Leanna Louie Facing Residency Questions After Moving Three Times In Three Months
All three moves by D4 supervisor candidate Leanna Louie coincided with primary and special elections, plus a (seemingly missed) deadline for registering to run in November, and now the Department of Elections has opened a review about her residency in the district. Longtime SFist readers may recall our 2007-era series...
sfstandard.com
Ethics Commission Blames City Department Heads for Derailing Anti-Corruption Ballot Measure
A ballot initiative that would have tightened up rules around gifts to public officials failed to make the ballot, and San Francisco ethics watchdogs are blaming a union representing city department heads. The Ethics Commission pointed the finger at the Municipal Executives Association in an August 5 letter, writing that...
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
marincounty.org
Marin County Reaches Major Homelessness Housing Benchmark
San Rafael, CA — Marin County and its community partners have exceeded the milestone of housing over 500 formerly homeless individuals in permanent supportive housing since launching the Coordinated Entry system in October 2017. The count, as of August 10, stands at 518 housed. “The County is grateful to...
SF assistant DA slams Brooke Jenkins in resignation letter
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A now-former San Francisco assistant district attorney blasted SF DA Brooke Jenkins in a resignation letter Wednesday, saying the newly-appointed top prosecutor has skewed priorities. “I question our new leader’s priorities when adverse employment decisions are rendered, without explanation, to cement political power prior to an election in disregard to the […]
48hills.org
Jenkins faces serious challenge as Hamasaki announces run for DA
With District Attorney Brooke Jenkins reeling from the news that she took $100,000 from a big GOP donor’s group while claiming she was a “volunteer” in the recall Chesa Boudin campaign, former Police Commission member John Hamasaki is challenging her in the November election. Hamasaki, who was...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in San Jose
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
kalw.org
Report: New DA Jenkins paid 100K as a consultant in Boudin recall campaign
Jenkins had previously said that when she resigned as an assistant district attorney last year, she joined the effort to recall her former boss – DA Chesa Boudin – as a volunteer. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jenkins did not disclose that she had received the payment from Neighbors For A Better San Francisco until she filed a statement of economic interest with the city.
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
sanleandronext.com
72-Unit Affordable Housing Project Slated for 15101 Washington Avenue
In July, 2021, the San Leandro City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $7 million in public affordable housing dollars toward a forthcoming residential development project at 15101 Washington Avenue, near Greenhouse Marketplace. Known as Washington Avenue Apartments, the project is being developed by Abode Communities, which was selected by...
TechCrunch
It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff
The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
