Contra Costa County, CA

State begins review of SF housing approval process

The state's Department of Housing and Community Development said Tuesday that it would focus on San Francisco in its first "housing policy and practice review." The process is intended to dissect why the city has the state's longest timelines for housing projects. It also receives the most complaints to the state's Housing Accountability Unit, which was created last year to combat California's housing shortage by working with cities to make sure they follow state laws in permitting new housing.
Former police commissioner running for District Attorney

The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot. Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.
Report: New DA Jenkins paid 100K as a consultant in Boudin recall campaign

Jenkins had previously said that when she resigned as an assistant district attorney last year, she joined the effort to recall her former boss – DA Chesa Boudin – as a volunteer. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jenkins did not disclose that she had received the payment from Neighbors For A Better San Francisco until she filed a statement of economic interest with the city.
Sights and Sounds: Velina Brown

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with director Velina Brown. She’s the director of the San Francisco Mime Troupe musical “Back to the Way Things Were.” This weekend they’ll be performing outside their studio in the Mission District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

