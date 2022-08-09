Read full article on original website
Related
newscentermaine.com
Four cows killed in Gorham barn fire
The dairy barn at Flaggy Meadow Farms in Gorham is considered a total loss, officials say. Dozens of cows were rescued during the blaze.
newscentermaine.com
Investigation blames human error for NH nuclear plant siren
SEABROOK, N.H. — Authorities blamed human error Thursday for some sirens that were inadvertently activated at a New Hampshire nuclear power station last month. The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency and plant owner NextEra Energy Resources put out statements more than 30 minutes after beachgoers in nearby Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements about the beaches being closed on July 12 because of a problem at the plant. Ten of the 121 sirens were activated. The announcements sent some beachgoers scrambling but officials said that there was no emergency nor danger to the public.
newscentermaine.com
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
A Chelsea man admitted Wednesday to motor vehicle violations resulting in death. The counts do not carry jail time.
newscentermaine.com
Maine's drought conditions updated on Smokey Bear's 78th birthday
MAINE, Maine — The drought continues in Maine to the dismay of farmers, gardeners, and those who source their water from wells. The state's drought map was updated Thursday, indicating that the coast from Kittery through Waldo County is in severe drought. The majority of the state is either...
newscentermaine.com
Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
Comments / 0