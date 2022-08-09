ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

State begins review of SF housing approval process

The state's Department of Housing and Community Development said Tuesday that it would focus on San Francisco in its first "housing policy and practice review." The process is intended to dissect why the city has the state's longest timelines for housing projects. It also receives the most complaints to the state's Housing Accountability Unit, which was created last year to combat California's housing shortage by working with cities to make sure they follow state laws in permitting new housing.
Emeryville's Affordable Housing / Photographer Kori Suzuki / New Arrivals: Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Today, we hear how Emeryville is building an affordable housing project for two underserved social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. Then, we listen as a Bay Area photographer’s recounts his experience covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis. Followed by a reading from San Francisco author, Ingrid Rojas Contreras. And, today's local music features John R. Burr.
Former police commissioner running for District Attorney

The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot. Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.
'if I was bone' by poet Angelica Zhu

Poet Angelica Zhu reads her poem "if I was bone." Angelica is a sophomore at Alameda High School, and she enjoys writing poetry about life and starting stories, though not ending them. She likes to write a first drafts using a blue pen.
ALAMEDA, CA

