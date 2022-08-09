Read full article on original website
WAND TV
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night has been identified. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. His injury was considered non-life-threatening.
WAND TV
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
newschannel20.com
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
wmay.com
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
WAND TV
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
WAND TV
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
foxillinois.com
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the boy was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the deceased died from a gunshot wound to the...
foxillinois.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
wglt.org
Final report on Landings shootings in Normal leaves 'why' unanswered
Nearly a year ago on a sunny late summer afternoon, a cascade of sharp cracks sounded in the Landings Mobile Home Park in Normal. Ronald Reiner, 66, a resident of the Landings, had taken his handgun and started shooting. Police responded with everyone on the shift, including school resource officers. When it was over, three people were dead.
foxillinois.com
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
newschannel20.com
Police: Homeless man found living in U of I building arrested again
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man arrested earlier this week for trespassing at Illini Hall was arrested again the next day. Gregory Cowart, 58, was arrested Wednesday at Illini Hall for trespassing on state-supported property. University of Illinois Police say he was arrested at 8:51 a.m. after a witness...
WAND TV
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
WAND TV
Girl reported missing in Macon County found safe
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A girl who was reported missing in Macon County has been found safe. The Macon County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page that Kalen was found. Macon County Sheriff's Deputies need help finding a girl last seen in the Harristown area. According to the...
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
wglt.org
McLean County coroner identifies woman found dead in vehicle
The McLean County Coroner's office has released the name of a missing woman who was found dead in a parked vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, was identified as the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington around 1 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Two teenage murder-for-hire suspects plead not guilty
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the four teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw each pleaded not guilty to nine charges on Thursday. In the amended complaints, Andre Street, 17, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, were each charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder. Street and...
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
Teen sentenced for firing gun at officers’ car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a pair of charges related to shots being fired at two Springfield Police officers. Keanthony D. Brown was charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a possession of a weapon by a gang […]
