ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Makes History + Nicki Minaj Set To Be Honored

By Dominque Da Diva
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdkvM_0h9tGvTu00

Beyoncé Makes History With #1 Seventh Consecutive #1 Album

Beyoncé is celebrating being the queen of the Billboard charts right now with her seventh, consecutive #1 studio album with Renaissance!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

According to reports, the album earned a total of 332K equivalent album units in its first week. As a result of Renaissance’s numerical performance, Beyoncé became the first female artist to top the controversial chart for the most sales in one week and second overall this year.

All 16 tracks on the album are currently charting. What an amazing accomplishment 20+ years into her legendary career.

Be honest, which song from ‘Renaissance’ is your current favorite?

Nicki Minaj Set to Perform & Be Honored with Video Vanguard Award at VMA’s

Fresh off the Young Money Reunion tour stage, the queen of Young Money is gearing up to receive  MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award! Not only is she being honored but the ‘We Go Up’ rapper is expected to perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs , airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Do remember, this is the first time in two years that the VMA’s will be honoring anyone with the Video Vanguard Award. Last year Nicki pulled out of the VMA’s last minute.  No one received the award from 2004 to 2005 or the time between 2007 and 2010. The recipients during years of 2013 and 2019 were  Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Nicki is a 17x VMA nominee and a 5x VMA winner. This year she is nominated in the best hip-hop category. She’s urging the barbs and fans all over the country not to miss her VMA performance. Since she’s getting ready to drop ‘Super Freaky Girl’ on August 12th, we’re sure we don’t want to miss whatever over the top performance the ‘Pink Friday’ queen has planned.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Madonna Pose in Sheer Jeweled Bodysuits To Promote ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

Days after Beyoncé and Madonna dropped “The Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Madonna, 63, posted an elegant and sexy photo of her with Bey, 40, while promoting the collab. In the image uploaded to Madonna’s Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” singer stands next to the glittery disco horse from the Renaissance cover art. Madonna seems to be harkening back to her Vogue days, wearing a corset, fishnet stockings, multiple jeweled necklaces, a fur stole, and not much else. The music legend’s blonde hair is up in curls, and her makeup looks flawless.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Nicki Minaj To Receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAs

The chart-topping musician will also perform at this year’s ceremony, airing live from the Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT. Actress, rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs. The 5x Video Music Award winner will also...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Rihanna
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Missy Elliott
Hypebae

Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Diva#Renaissance#Church Girl#Perform Be Honored#Mtv
Page Six

Irv Gotti says Ashanti ‘ran like a cockroach’ when he was arrested

Recent headlines have suggested that hip-hop icon Irv Gotti never got over his breakup with his protégée Ashanti. We can assure readers they are incorrect. “F - - k no,” he told Page Six. In fact, forget never getting over her — he’s never forgiven her. Gotti told us that he felt betrayed by the singer because when he was wrongly accused of using his nascent label, Murder Inc. Records, to launder money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team, Ashanti hightailed it. Convicted crack dealer McGriff began working on a movie project with Gotti after McGriff’s release from prison, which drew the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Iggy Azalea Announces She’s No Longer Retiring From Music Career: ‘Cry About It’

After saying she would be stepping away from music back in 2021, Iggy Azalea announced that she’s changed her mind. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Azalea wrote on Monday. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”
MUSIC
Cheryl E Preston

Wendy Williams fans express concern that her new manager Will Selby is taking advantage of the former talk show host

Wnedy Williams and Will SelbyScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Fans of former talk show hostWendy Williams have been expressing concerns about her physical and mental well-being for weeks. Images of a thin, sickly-looking Wendy have people wondering what is going on. Williams is said to be slurring her words and forgetting things and the constant in this current situation is her new manager Will Selby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
646
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy