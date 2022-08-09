ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 2

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wiggins, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Wiggins, MS
Jackson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, MS
wxxv25.com

Man charged in death of Derek Edwards sees judge in Jackson County

The suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Derek Edwards was in court today. At the Jackson County Courthouse, County Court Judge Mark Watts granted 25-year-old Kendrick James with a half-million-dollar bond. Yesterday, James was arrested and charged with the murder of Derek Edwards, who was reported missing by his family...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested in connection to a death in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kendrick Marshone James is charged with killing Derek Deion Edwards. Edwards, 39, was initially reported missing by his family on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body...
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#St Martin#Wiggins Police#The Jr Food Mart#County Court#Wlox
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Jalen Raine found not guilty in attempted murder case

In a two-day trail held in the 15th circuit Court in Pearl River County, Jalen Devon Raine was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the jury found him not guilty of two counts in a trail that was held on July 27 and 28 of this year.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Chiropractor Arrested by Sheriff on Multiple Charges

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Rogers of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl. At approximately 9:30am, Harrison...
LONG BEACH, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOX

"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD investigating shooting on Holly Circle

On August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 170 block of Holly Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy