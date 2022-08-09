Read full article on original website
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
WLOX
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program.
an17.com
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
wxxv25.com
Man charged in death of Derek Edwards sees judge in Jackson County
The suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Derek Edwards was in court today. At the Jackson County Courthouse, County Court Judge Mark Watts granted 25-year-old Kendrick James with a half-million-dollar bond. Yesterday, James was arrested and charged with the murder of Derek Edwards, who was reported missing by his family...
WLOX
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested in connection to a death in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kendrick Marshone James is charged with killing Derek Deion Edwards. Edwards, 39, was initially reported missing by his family on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body...
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
Picayune Item
Jalen Raine found not guilty in attempted murder case
In a two-day trail held in the 15th circuit Court in Pearl River County, Jalen Devon Raine was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the jury found him not guilty of two counts in a trail that was held on July 27 and 28 of this year.
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Chiropractor Arrested by Sheriff on Multiple Charges
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Rogers of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl. At approximately 9:30am, Harrison...
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
WLOX
"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder: Mobile Police
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on Holly Circle
On August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 170 block of Holly Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where her status was listed as stable.
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
