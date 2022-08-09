ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 8

Related
Digital Trends

Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time

It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This unlocked Motorola Android phone with a 48MP camera is $155

Is it time to buy a new phone? If you’d like to stick with or jump into the Android ecosystem while on a tight budget, you should take a look at Amazon’s phone deals, which currently include the 64GB edition of the Motorola Moto G Power 2021 at 38% off. You can purchase the smartphone for just $155, after a $95 discount to its sticker price of $250, but you’ll have to hurry because there’s no indication when this offer will end. Hesitating may cause you to miss out, so add the Motorola Moto G Power to your cart and check out now.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Comparing Roomba models: What you need to know

The future of iRobot is getting very interesting now that the Roomba manufacturer has been purchased by Amazon, but for now, they remain a household name for robot vacuums and everything they’re capable of around the home. Buyers, however, have an additional problem: There are a lot of different Roomba models, and the price variations can be very steep. Wondering which one is right for you or if you should consider other brands as well as Roombas? We’re here to help with our overview of the most popular Roomba models, how they differ, and which might be the right fit for you.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Digital Trends

Tineco Pure One S15 PET vacuum review: A chore no more

Versatile add-ons Incredible cleaning power. Vacuums have seen heaps of innovation over the past few years, with robot vacuums, dual-purpose mop vacuums, and cordless vacuums all jockeying for your attention. The Tineco Pure One S15 PET falls into the latter category, serving as a cordless vacuum that’s angled toward pet owners — although it’s an easy recommendation for every household.
ELECTRONICS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Robotics#Irobot#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Roombas
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites hacked by $25 homemade device

A $25 hacking tool that can seemingly breach Starlink’s internet terminals has been revealed by a security researcher. As reported by Wired and Gizmodo, Lennert Wouters, who works at Belgian university KU Leuven, showcased how to infiltrate the satellite dishes at the Black Hat Security Conference. For reference, Starlink...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today

If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: best launch deal

If you grew up in the ’90s, then you’re probably familiar with all the cool and awesome tech we were promised and was never delivered, such as flying cars, the ability to learn things at the snap of a finger, and undersea cities. Thankfully, we have gotten some cool stuff, too, like foldable and bendable screens, and the first one to bring that tech to market was Samsung through its Galaxy Z Fold, the first smartphone that can open up to reveal a screen inside. Well, since then, Samsung has been reiterating and fixing the issues that naturally come with a completely new technology paradigm, and now they’ve finally come out with the latest iteration, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Selling something online? Watch out for this clever new scam

A credit/debit card stealing scheme that was initially discovered in 2020 has now been detected in Singapore. As reported by Bleeping Computer, threat analysts at cybersecurity company Group-IB link it to “Classicscam,” a global operation that has targeted individuals in Europe, Russia, and the U.S. Phishing sites that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy