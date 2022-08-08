ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in Vermont

There’s a new chapter in Ezra Miller’s legal woes. The 29-year-old actor, best known for playing The Flash, a superhero in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home. According to a police report posted online, Vermont State Police were notified May 1 of a potential burglary when residents on County Road in Stamford, Vermont reported that “several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.” Following an investigation that included taking statements and reviewing surveillance videos, police found probable cause...
RadarOnline

Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home

Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
NBC News

Actor Ezra Miller is accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont home

Authorities accused actor Ezra Miller of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home Monday in the latest legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor. Miller, who has a starring role in the 2023 superhero movie "The Flash," allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, in the southwestern part of the state, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report

Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
wegotthiscovered.com

Ezra Miller’s alleged grooming victim denies abuse

Tentpole DCEU star Ezra Miller has been in the news a lot lately and not always for the best reasons. One of those stories involved allegations that the star was grooming and abusing an 18-year-old Standing Rock Sioux tribal member named Tokata Iron Eyes. In an interview with Insider, Tokata...
