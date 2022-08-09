ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Affidavit: Butler Twp. shooting suspect believed neighbors were ‘sleeper cell terrorists’

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IkBB_0h9tFZDp00

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A Vandalia Court affidavit gives a look at the sequence of events surrounding the quadruple homicide at two Butler Township homes Friday.

The suspect of the quadruple homicide is Stephen Marlow who was arrested in Kansas after a 36 hour nationwide manhunt.

Marlow faces eight counts of murder.

According to court documents, a detective told the court that around 11:30 Friday morning Marlow walked into the opened garage on 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson one time.

Marlow then walked into the residence and shot Kayla Anderson several times, according to court documents.

The Anderson’s home was just up the street from where Marlow was living with his parents, the affidavit states.

“Stephen then went to 7124 Hardwicke Place and entered the detached garage and shot Clyde and Eva Knox several times. Stephen then fled the scene in a white SUV.” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states the detective got this information from two witnesses.

One witness stated he heard gunshots and looked out the window to see a male matching Stephen’s description walk from the address on 7124 Hardwicke Place and get into a white ford.

After that, the witness said that they went to the Knox’s house and found them dead.

At the Anderson’s house police said there was a security camera.

It captured Marlow going into the garage and murdering Sarah, then it showed him murdering Kayla, according to court documents.

Investigators said a search warrant found Marlow’s computer inside his house.

Investigators said they found a document talking about conspiracy theories and that Marlow believed his neighbors were almost all “sleeper cell terrorists.”

Marlow made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Sleeper Cell#Violent Crime#Vandalia Court#7124 Hardwicke Place
TheDailyBeast

Cops Track Down Bloodied Woman Reportedly Seen Screaming in Semi Truck

New Jersey authorities said Thursday that a semi truck, its male driver, and a woman seen in the cab alongside him have all been located after the woman was spotted allegedly bloodied and in distress the day before. The woman, bleeding from the head, was seen screaming for help near a South Brunswick Toyota dealership on Wednesday afternoon, according to a witness. They said the woman was yanked back inside the truck’s cab by the driver, who then drove away at “a high rate of speed,” South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said. The incident was captured on video, he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of killing lover by setting his tent on fire after seeing him with another woman

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A homeless woman was taken into custody for allegedly killing her lover by setting his tent on fire. According to the Stockton Police Department, on July 7 at around 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were inside a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough when the suspect allegedly lit the tent and the two victims on fire. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the male died from his wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Lootpress

Woman arrested after grabbing a police officer in the groin, breaks toilet seat trying to get up

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a police officer in the groin. Oceana Police were called to Goodson’s for a female allegedly breaking into vehicles. Once police arrived on the scene, they found Natasha Belcher. While attempting to place Belcher in custody, she grabbed the officer in his groin. When Belcher was in the police car, she tried to climb in the front seat.
OCEANA, WV
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy