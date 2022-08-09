ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Performances of "Wounded Healers" at BSU to Present History of Black Oppression Aug. 19-20

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College invites employees, students, community members and the media to performances of “Wounded Healers,” a spoken word production that presents the history of African American trauma caused by racist policies and institutions in the United States, at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom on August 19 and 20.
Ojibwe Language Project continues to snowball

In order to continue supporting the work of Ojibwe language revitalization in our region, Harmony will deepen our own engagement with the language by introducing Ojibwe sentences about the food, land, and water upon which we all depend. Harmony Co-op recognizes that Bemidji sits within Ojibwe territory. The Ojibwe Language...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday

Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
