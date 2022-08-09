ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micanopy, FL

WCJB

“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all nature lovers!. Learn about an outdoor expo in Marion County and some of the best lessons we learned from the internet. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND FM. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for violating County panhandling ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L Harless, 40, whose listed address is GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday morning for violating the County’s ordinance on panhandling in a median. At about 9:50 a.m yesterday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly watched Harless walk to the median at 7600 W. Newberry...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
City
Micanopy, FL
Local
Florida Government
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
MELROSE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County residents met with candidates ahead of the primary election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Emerging Leaders held their meet the candidates night so residents can speak one on one with candidates before they vote. “It’s extremely important to get the young professionals in our local community involved just based on what we’ve seen in the last couple of years through COVID and through the many of changes the city has gone throughout the few years that i’ve been here. I think there’s a lot that can be done and the power of voting is behind that,” said board member Aby Deal.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal.  She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy.  This eight-year-old doggo is so...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL

