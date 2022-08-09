Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
WCJB
Town leaders and attorney discuss lawsuit filed by firefighters over their paychecks
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s disappointing.”. Four firefighters from Micanopy Fire Rescue Department filed a lawsuit claiming town leaders did not give them accurate pay in their 2020 checks. According to public records, the firefighters claim their timesheets were altered and hours were removed. “The allegation of the...
WCJB
“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all nature lovers!. Learn about an outdoor expo in Marion County and some of the best lessons we learned from the internet. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND FM. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for violating County panhandling ordinance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L Harless, 40, whose listed address is GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday morning for violating the County’s ordinance on panhandling in a median. At about 9:50 a.m yesterday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly watched Harless walk to the median at 7600 W. Newberry...
WCJB
Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika. The mural initially read, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.” It was painted over in black on Thursday.
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
WCJB
Mural calling for a review of GPD K-9 policy repainted after being defaced with hate messages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika. Organizers are calling for the Gainesville Police Department to review and change their use of force policies regarding K-9′s after Terrell Bradley was mauled by a K-9 after running from officers.
WCJB
The Cross City Police Department is hosting their ‘Hotdogs at the Hall’ event
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police Chief Jamey King, his officers, and council members are hosting the ‘Hotdogs at the Hall’ event. There will be grilled hotdogs, chips, drinks, and a dunk tank for $1. All proceeds will go to the CCPD Scholarship Fund. The event starts at...
Independent Florida Alligator
City officials, GPD respond to white supremacist flyers in Gainesville neighborhoods
When Rodney Samuel and Linda Potter, an interracial couple in Sutters Landing, found a Ziploc bag with corn kernels and a slip of paper on their driveway Saturday, they didn’t think too much of it. Upon a closer look, Samuel and Potter were startled to realize the flyer on...
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
WCJB
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
WCJB
Alachua County residents met with candidates ahead of the primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Emerging Leaders held their meet the candidates night so residents can speak one on one with candidates before they vote. “It’s extremely important to get the young professionals in our local community involved just based on what we’ve seen in the last couple of years through COVID and through the many of changes the city has gone throughout the few years that i’ve been here. I think there’s a lot that can be done and the power of voting is behind that,” said board member Aby Deal.
click orlando
‘I’m gonna go on a killing spree:’ Prosecutors fight to include texts in Marion County man’s Capitol riot trial
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to allow text messages be used in the case against a Marion County man charged in connection with the Capitol riot. FBI agents arrested Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, soon after Jan. 6, 2021. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler...
WCJB
Lake City District 10: Three candidates are competing for one city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Chevella Young has been a resident of Lake City for 31 years. . She said she’s witnessed the city’s growth but believes her ideas can improve parks and recreation. . “I’m very serious about our children, our parks, and recreation of course...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal. She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy. This eight-year-old doggo is so...
WCJB
‘People are really struggling’: Residents expressed their frustration in a meeting with GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Utility Advisory Board and GRU’s interim general manager, met at City Hall to address high bills. However, residents were not satisfied with the answers they received about customer service. “I was able to get a little more clarification, but at the same time...
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident shares thoughts on voting ballots, roadside mowing, and street lights
I’ve been thinking – why on our ballot (voting) is there not a party affiliation listed for certain people we’re to vote for? Like judges, for instance. I think every person running for an office should have a D (Democrat), R (Republican), or I (Independent) next to their name.
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
WCJB
Gainesville police officers release details on anti-semitic flyers investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My goodness. What has the world come to?”. According to police reports, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call on Saturday of a suspicious incident on the 3700 block of Northwest 53rd Ave. Residents told officers they found clear plastic bags filled with kernels...
