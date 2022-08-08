Read full article on original website
EDWARD EUGENE “ED” MCVAIGH
(OLNEY) The celebration of life for Edward Eugene “Ed” McVaigh, age 49, of Olney, will be held Friday evening, August 19, from 6:00 until 10:00, at the Claremont Community Building. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Edward Eugene “Ed” McVaigh of Olney.
MARGARET CLAIRE VENATTA
(TOLEDO) The funeral service for Margaret Claire Venatta, age 93, of Toledo, will be held Saturday afternoon, August 13, at 3:00, at the Toledo United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Janesville Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, August 13, from 2:00 until service time, at the Toledo United Methodist Church. The Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Margaret Claire Venatta of Toledo.
LOCAL WEEKEND ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) Richland Nursing & Rehab in Olney will have a community “Block Party” tomorrow night from 5:00 to 8:00 in the facilities’ east parking lot. There will be outdoor games, a bounce house, balloons, a food truck, and more. Bring your lawn chairs to the “meet & greet” and “grill & chill” event with all ages welcome Saturday night.
CLARK COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred in Clark County, along Illinois Route 1, near Douglas Road, just north of Marshall. The report indicates that 26 year old Jeremiah T. Boswell from Marshall was northbound on Route 1 in a town and country van when he attempted to turn left into a driveway and crossed the path of a car driven by an unidentified 50 year old woman from Indianapolis, Indiana, who was southbound. Both drivers were taken to a regional hospital with injuries, however the woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Boswell was ticketed for improper lane usage. Route 1 was closed for 3 hours for cleanup.
BACK TO SCHOOL IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The 2022-2023 school year begins in the Richland County School District next week, Monday and Tuesday, August 15th and 16th, with a Teacher Institute each day. The St. Joseph Catholic School has a Teacher Institute on Monday alone. The first day of student attendance in Richland County is next Wednesday with a regular full school schedule. Each school within the County School District will host a Back to School Night on Monday :
LIMB AND BRUSH PICK UP DEADLINE
(OLNEY) Here’s a note from the City of Olney : if Olney residents have any brush and limbs from last week’s storm, please be sure to have those by the curb no later than end of today, this Friday, August 12th. The brush and limbs should be as close to the roadway as possible without being in the street or ditch. Brush and limbs placed out AFTER today will not be guaranteed for pick up. The City’s Brush Dump is available at no charge to the residents of Olney, it’s open today and tomorrow from 10:00 to 4:00 each day, plus every Monday and Thursday as well.
MORE BRIDGE WORK NEEDED
(JOHNSONVILLE) For those that travel the Route 161 Extension from Cisne to I-57, Marion County officials have announced that the Skillet Fork Bridge will soon once again be one-way traffic with a weight limit that will prohibit large trucks. Engineers say the bridge is deteriorating rapidly and that the limitations will be needed until emergency repairs are completed with the county applying for a federal grant. While a traffic light system will once again be used to control the one way traffic, a truck detour will also be put in place.
BAILEY’S OFFICE FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE
(LOUISVILLE) Due to responsible spending and careful management of state resources, State Senator Darren Bailey’s office is returning $58,000 from his district’s FY22 operating budget to state coffers. The Clay County farmer said yesterday that his team in the 55th District has spent the last year helping constituents while operating within a fiscally strong, responsible budget and he takes pride in the fact that his office is returning the $58,000 back to the state. Each year, senate districts are allotted certain amounts of money for district operations. Senator Bailey’s district was allotted $214,000 for Fiscal Year 2022.
