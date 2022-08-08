(OLNEY) Here’s a note from the City of Olney : if Olney residents have any brush and limbs from last week’s storm, please be sure to have those by the curb no later than end of today, this Friday, August 12th. The brush and limbs should be as close to the roadway as possible without being in the street or ditch. Brush and limbs placed out AFTER today will not be guaranteed for pick up. The City’s Brush Dump is available at no charge to the residents of Olney, it’s open today and tomorrow from 10:00 to 4:00 each day, plus every Monday and Thursday as well.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO