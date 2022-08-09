ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

We Are Iowa

Free community garden pops up on Ingersoll Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — The next time you're out on Ingersoll Avenue, you might come across a salsa garden on the sidewalk. If you see produce that's ready to be picked, the Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand say you should help yourself. "We want people to eat the produce,"...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel City Council Approves Payment To City Of Greenfield

The Adel City Council approved a payment to the City of Greenfield for related training costs of a potential police officer candidate at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the payment in the amount of $9,898 to the City of Greenfield as the department is expected to have a vacancy at the end of the month and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified candidate currently has a contract with Greenfield that would need to have the non-training related costs bought out.
ADEL, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
ALTOONA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Penalties mount for late Des Moines park project

Graphite Construction faces at least $35,500 in penalties for failing to complete a Des Moines park project on time.Driving the news: Witmer Park's $560,000 playground and restroom project was supposed to be ready to go by May 31. But more than two months later, the park isn't finished. Liquidated damages are $500 a day, according to the city contract.State of play: The city's legal department last year advised the city council that they are bound by a 2017 state law that restricts a local government's review of a bidder's qualifications. Concerns about the contractor's track record in some other projects...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results

CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
CRESTON, IA
iowa.media

GRASS TURNING BROWN? MAYBE LET IT GO

A LUSH, GREEN LAWN IS A SOURCE OF PRIDE FOR MANY IOWANS AND THIS PROLONGED DROUGHT IS FORCING MANY OF US TO QUIT WORRYING ABOUT HAVING THE BEST LAWN ON THE BLOCK — AND TO LET THE GRASS GO DORMANT. PROFESSOR ADAM THOMS OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY IS A...
IOWA STATE
iowatorch.com

Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing 'taxpayer-funded slush fund'

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

