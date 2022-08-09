Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
redlakenationnews.com
Entourage Events Group Gets to Work to Transform Minneapolis' Historic Grain Belt Building
MINNEAPOLIS, MN ( August 10, 2022) – Entourage Events Group announced today it has commenced construction on an event center, The 1893; at the Historic Grain Belt Offices, located at 1215 Marshall Street in Minneapolis. When complete, the 129-year-old building will be transformed into a top-notch event facility featuring the latest in hospitality amenities over multiple levels.
redlakenationnews.com
Summer of Jobs Visits Owatonna
This week we were excited to take our "Summer of Jobs" campaign to Owatonna to focus on high-demand careers from manufacturing to computer engineering. Given historic workforce shortages and an economy teeming with opportunity, our campaign has three primary goals:. 1. Showcase the thousands of amazing jobs available in Minnesota.
redlakenationnews.com
Gov. Tim Walz, Scott Jensen turn up the volume on public safety pitch to voters
Gov. Tim Walz signaled the start of the fall gubernatorial campaign on Thursday with a news conference to highlight his crime-fighting credentials, an issue that his GOP opponent Scott Jensen wants to use to deny the governor a second term. Standing outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, Walz was...
redlakenationnews.com
Golden Rule Peace Boat Coming to Stillwater, MN
The storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat will be in Stillwater, MN. from September 16 through September 19, 2022 to raise awareness locally about the growing danger of nuclear war and build support for abolishing nuclear. weapons. Stillwater is also where this 34-foot wooden ketch will begin its 15-month voyage. around...
redlakenationnews.com
Police: Suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
A pair of suspects have been arrested in Chicago following last week's gunfire inside a crowded store at the Mall of America, police said Thursday. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis and Rashad Jamal May, 22, of Burnsville were arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the Chicago FBI's Fugitive Task Force about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a news conference Thursday evening. The two had just left a barbershop and were in a vehicle with another person who was driving.
redlakenationnews.com
Charles Thomas Taylor
Charles 'CT' Taylor, 47, of Minneapolis passed away on Saturday, July 30th surrounded by his loved ones. Charles was born in Minneapolis, MN to parents Eunice Taylor and Charles Lyons. He grew up on the Leech Lake reservation in Cass Lake before he married and went on to father four children. A loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and grandfather, he had such a big heart and treasured all the time he spent with his family and friends. Charles was a goofy man, he had the ability to smile and laugh no matter what hardships he faced. He was proud of his Native American heritage, was an advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and was always willing to help someone in need. He had completed training to become a Peer Recovery Specialist and worked to change lives for the better. Charles received the name Baa'dwe Wii'dang, coming of the thunder.
redlakenationnews.com
Homeowner's faulty water heater installation led to house explosion, fire that killed Hopkins couple
Faulty installation of a natural gas water heater by a Hopkins homeowner led to an explosion and fire that killed him and his wife in the house he built more than a half-century ago, officials said Wednesday. The incident on July 27 at the home in the 200 block of...
