Shakopee, MN

Entourage Events Group Gets to Work to Transform Minneapolis' Historic Grain Belt Building

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ( August 10, 2022) – Entourage Events Group announced today it has commenced construction on an event center, The 1893; at the Historic Grain Belt Offices, located at 1215 Marshall Street in Minneapolis. When complete, the 129-year-old building will be transformed into a top-notch event facility featuring the latest in hospitality amenities over multiple levels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Summer of Jobs Visits Owatonna

This week we were excited to take our "Summer of Jobs" campaign to Owatonna to focus on high-demand careers from manufacturing to computer engineering. Given historic workforce shortages and an economy teeming with opportunity, our campaign has three primary goals:. 1. Showcase the thousands of amazing jobs available in Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Golden Rule Peace Boat Coming to Stillwater, MN

The storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat will be in Stillwater, MN. from September 16 through September 19, 2022 to raise awareness locally about the growing danger of nuclear war and build support for abolishing nuclear. weapons. Stillwater is also where this 34-foot wooden ketch will begin its 15-month voyage. around...
STILLWATER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Police: Suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

A pair of suspects have been arrested in Chicago following last week's gunfire inside a crowded store at the Mall of America, police said Thursday. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis and Rashad Jamal May, 22, of Burnsville were arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the Chicago FBI's Fugitive Task Force about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a news conference Thursday evening. The two had just left a barbershop and were in a vehicle with another person who was driving.
CHICAGO, IL
redlakenationnews.com

Charles Thomas Taylor

Charles 'CT' Taylor, 47, of Minneapolis passed away on Saturday, July 30th surrounded by his loved ones. Charles was born in Minneapolis, MN to parents Eunice Taylor and Charles Lyons. He grew up on the Leech Lake reservation in Cass Lake before he married and went on to father four children. A loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and grandfather, he had such a big heart and treasured all the time he spent with his family and friends. Charles was a goofy man, he had the ability to smile and laugh no matter what hardships he faced. He was proud of his Native American heritage, was an advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and was always willing to help someone in need. He had completed training to become a Peer Recovery Specialist and worked to change lives for the better. Charles received the name Baa'dwe Wii'dang, coming of the thunder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

