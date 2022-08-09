Recent mass shootings in Detroit leaves several injured and 5 dead

Gun violence continues across Detroit. This includes the two mass shootings that took place on Saturday.

One of them happened on the 19600 block of Andover Street. Seven people were playing a dice game around 10:18 p.m. According to a neighbor, that’s when a shooter came from behind a house and started firing.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting said around 70 rounds were fired.

The sounds of gunfire rang out for seven minutes.

Sadly, a 35-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene.

Meanwhile, one victim is in critical condition. The other victims are expected to make a full recovery. But the police are still looking for the suspect.

Earlier in the day, the Detroit Police Department also responded to another mass shooting at the 13000 block of Saratoga .

Around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to shots fired at a house.

"They arrived at the scene, one victim was outside shot. They heard multiple people inside screaming, they forced entry into what is a known vacant narcotics location and discovered four other people shot," Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart said.

One was pronounced dead on the scene while others are expected to make a full recovery.

DPD says a male suspect from Macomb County is in custody in connection to the shooting but still are urging people to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP if they have any information about of the two incidents.

Last week, Detroit Police Department Chief James White spoke about how his department is stepping up the fight against gun violence.

"All felony weapon arrest will be sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. For felon in-possession charges and those charges carry up to 10 years in prison and those federal charges," White said.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield says gun violence is a public health crisis and more needs to be done.

"Address the underlying issue that breeds crime. Mental health, education, job training, empowering, we need more leaders in our communities and neighborhoods," Sheffield said.

A proud Detroiter, Mary says its disheartening to see the city bleed but also feels the community needs to step up and speak up.

"I really believe it will take all of us to be a part of reducing the gun violence in our city. We can't just sit on the sidelines with family and friends and talk about it and point fingers at the police department and the city government," Sheffield said.

Shery has also launched a City Council Task Force on gun violence. It's in the initial phase. And soon, the team will unveil initiatives and programs to curb violent crimes across the city.

