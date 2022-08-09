Read full article on original website
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
New study shows economic and social impact of excessive drinking in Minnesota
Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans nearly $8 billion in 2019, according to a new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) published today in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. The study found the greatest financial cost fell on those who drink excessively and their families, as well as government...
Huge liquor tab: Excessive drinking costs Minnesota $8 billion a year
Minnesotans run up an annual tab of nearly $8 billion in costs associated with excess drinking, according to a study published this week by researchers from the Minnesota Department of Health. That amounts to nearly $1,400 for every resident of the state. The study, published in the American Journal of...
What does it take to connect rural Minnesota to high-speed internet?
BRANDON, Minn. -- Outside the town limits of Brandon, construction is underway to give small town America a big upgrade: access to high-speed internet.On a late July afternoon, crews installed fiber optic cable to connect 63 homes to high-speed internet, an effort that will take about 100 days from start to finish to complete.The infrastructure put in place here is like a tree: The fiber cables are the trunks that connect back to the root, a data center, and smaller branches of cable connect to a home or business.It's one example of projects across the state to connect 202,000 homes...
CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance
On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on “minimizing the impact of COVID-19.” As widely reported, the new guidance eased recommended restrictions by lifting quarantine requirements for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 without feeling symptoms. This includes lifting the testing regime for exposed K-12 students who do not have symptoms.
This 50-Year-Old Saint Cloud Business Was The 1st Of Its Kind In Minnesota
A Saint Cloud-based business just celebrated its 50th anniversary and in doing so we learned that they were the first of their kind in Minnesota, and just the 2nd in the entire nation when they opened their doors in 1972. Saint Cloud Surgical Center has been offering outpatient surgeries since '72.
Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
DULUTH, MN. - The Minnesota State Fair has released its guide to this year’s fair. The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 25 - Labor Day, Sept. 5. These last two years have provided the opportunity to evaluate the fair’s entire operation and determine how best to improve the fair experience for guests, staff, vendors and all who work to present the Great Minnesota.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,117 per day. Deaths increased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations stayed nearly level. In total, 13,014 Minnesotans...
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Minnesota Utility Consumers To Pay 600-Million Costs From February 2021 Storm
(St. Paul, MN) — Gas utilities will be passing 600-million dollars in costs along to Minnesota consumers. The original extra costs related to a February 2021 storm came in at 660-million dollars, but utility regulators disallowed nine-percent of the costs. The Public Utilities Commission decided yesterday that the remaining costs could be passed on through a special surcharge. The amount the commission exempted was far less than what was hoped for by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce represents ratepayers and utility watchdog groups.
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
After time at the beach, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?. Can you...
More than 13,000 deaths now linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota
Minnesota has passed another grim pandemic milestone as the state now counts more than 13,000 deaths connected with COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health listed the figure Thursday in a weekly report that tallied 13,014 deaths overall, an increase of 36 fatalities since last week's data summary. As the pandemic's...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota
At Bring Me The News, the day The Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast drops is like Christmas in August, because even though there's next-to-no science or meteorology behind the forecast, people are obsessed with finding out what the publication believes will happen in Minnesota. Well, Christmas is here, as The...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
