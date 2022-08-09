ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
Berthoud, CO
Accidents
City
Berthoud, CO
Berthoud, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Loveland, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
CBS Denver

Semi-truck driver in deadly Interstate 25 crash could still face charges

The semi-truck driver accused of causing a deadly crash along Interstate 25 in Mead could still face charges depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation. The Colorado State Patrol (CPS) says 52-year-old Darnell Yingling of Fort Collins was driving a semi towing a trackhoe when the arm of it collided with an overpass. "It does look like it hit that very first girder, kept going through and it looks like it took a little bit out of three different pieces of the underside as well as ripping up a bunch of rebar," said Jared Fiel, the Northeastern Regional Communications Manager...
MEAD, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 clear after deadly crash with semi hauling excavator

A stretch of Interstate 25 near Mead was cleared for normal traffic on Tuesday morning after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving an excavator on Monday evening. A child was also seriously hurt in the crash as well and taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries. According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was carrying the excavator and another vehicle and ended up crashing into the overpass on I-25 northbound at the Mead exit. This ended up involving a 2011 white Honda SUV being driven by a woman with a juvenile passenger. The woman was killed and...
MEAD, CO
walls102.com

Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County

DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
LEE COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lewis
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman killed in I-25 crash near Mead

A Loveland woman died in a crash on I-25 near Mead. The Colorado State Patrol said an excavator being hauled by a semi-truck struck an overpass on the interstate at Weld County Road 34 Monday night. A 32-year-old woman died after debris from the crash went through her windshield. A 10-year-old child in her SUV was hospitalized. The crash closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate for hours while inspectors ensured the bridge was still structurally sound.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25

UPDATE: I-25 near Mead back open after woman killed in crash with semi hauling excavatorA fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
MEAD, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County residents may see smoke from Arvada grass fire

Boulder County residents may see smoke from a grass fire in Arvada just outside Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. According to Arvada officials, the fire is burning in grass near train tracks west of Indiana Street and Colo. 72. Officials estimate it is about 15 acres in size with a low rate of growth as winds in the area remain calm.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Patrol#Tractor#Overpass#Traffic Accident#I 25 South#Csp#Cdot
1310kfka.com

Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November

A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
The Denver Gazette

Teen found dead in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed, beaten

The teenage boy who was found dead earlier this week in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed and beaten, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled that Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon's death was a homicide. The 14-year-old's body was found around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the baseball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy