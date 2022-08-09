Read full article on original website
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire Cleveland
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH Titsworth
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Road in Aurora closed after crash leaves multiple people injured
Portions of Buckley Road in Aurora are shut down after three people were injured during a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of East Arkansas Drive and South Buckley Road, the Aurora Police Department tweeted at 5:30 p.m. Police said three people were injured during the crash...
1 dead, child injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora
One person was killed and two others, including a 4-year-old, were seriously injured in a crash in Aurora on Thursday. Officers were sent to the area of South Buckley Road and East Arkansas Place just before 5 p.m. after multiple reports of a serious crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.
2 teens killed, 3 injured in Weld County crash
Two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Weld County Road 88 early Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Friends remember Loveland preschool teacher killed in I-25 crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Loveland woman killed in a freak accident on I-25 in Mead Monday.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Semi-truck driver in deadly Interstate 25 crash could still face charges
The semi-truck driver accused of causing a deadly crash along Interstate 25 in Mead could still face charges depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation. The Colorado State Patrol (CPS) says 52-year-old Darnell Yingling of Fort Collins was driving a semi towing a trackhoe when the arm of it collided with an overpass. "It does look like it hit that very first girder, kept going through and it looks like it took a little bit out of three different pieces of the underside as well as ripping up a bunch of rebar," said Jared Fiel, the Northeastern Regional Communications Manager...
I-25 clear after deadly crash with semi hauling excavator
A stretch of Interstate 25 near Mead was cleared for normal traffic on Tuesday morning after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving an excavator on Monday evening. A child was also seriously hurt in the crash as well and taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries. According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was carrying the excavator and another vehicle and ended up crashing into the overpass on I-25 northbound at the Mead exit. This ended up involving a 2011 white Honda SUV being driven by a woman with a juvenile passenger. The woman was killed and...
walls102.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County
DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
1310kfka.com
Loveland woman killed in I-25 crash near Mead
A Loveland woman died in a crash on I-25 near Mead. The Colorado State Patrol said an excavator being hauled by a semi-truck struck an overpass on the interstate at Weld County Road 34 Monday night. A 32-year-old woman died after debris from the crash went through her windshield. A 10-year-old child in her SUV was hospitalized. The crash closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate for hours while inspectors ensured the bridge was still structurally sound.
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25
UPDATE: I-25 near Mead back open after woman killed in crash with semi hauling excavatorA fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County residents may see smoke from Arvada grass fire
Boulder County residents may see smoke from a grass fire in Arvada just outside Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. According to Arvada officials, the fire is burning in grass near train tracks west of Indiana Street and Colo. 72. Officials estimate it is about 15 acres in size with a low rate of growth as winds in the area remain calm.
Pilot who died in plane crash near Centennial Airport identified
A coroner has identified the pilot who died in a small, single-engine plane crash east of Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
1 person dies in small plane crash near Centennial Airport
One person died in a small plane crash near Centennial Airport, authorities said. The victim was the only person on board.
Despite rumors, Denver police say there is no active shooter situation happening in downtown
There is no active shooter situation occurring in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. Reports began swirling around social media about an active shooter situation that prompted lockdowns in downtown on Friday morning. "A building might've put out a notice to warn their tenants about a shooting but there...
1310kfka.com
Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November
A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Teen found dead in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed, beaten
The teenage boy who was found dead earlier this week in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed and beaten, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled that Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon's death was a homicide. The 14-year-old's body was found around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the baseball...
9News
Teen found dead near Denver recreation center
Denver Police wants the public's help with their investigation into the death of a 14-year-old. Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was killed next to a popular city rec center.
Denver PD sergeant arrested, accused of internet luring of a child
A Denver Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for investigation of internet luring of a child after he allegedly made “explicit advances” on a person online he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Imminent release of jailed hoarder has Westminster neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail.
