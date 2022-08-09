May 11, 1996 ~ August 7, 2022 (age 26) Alyassa Marie Bedeau, age 26, of Red Lake, MN, started her journey on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Red Lake. Alyassa was born in Bemidji, MN, on May 11, 1996, to Barbara Bedeau and Antonio Valdez of St. Paul, MN. She attended St. Mary's Mission School Voyageurs Expeditionary High School and Red Lake High School. She worked at Seven Clans Casino in Red Lake and Thief River Falls, Red Lake Trading Post and Menards. Alyassa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved shopping, going to concerts and fairs. Her hobbies were beading, social media, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She also liked decorating her room, doing arts and crafts and loved scratch off tickets.

