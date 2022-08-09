Read full article on original website
At 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Red Lake Tribal members and friends of the Nation gathered for an inauguration held at Seven Clans Casino and Event Center, Red Lake. Two months earlier in mid-June, members witnessed the swearing in of re-elected Secretary Samuel R. Strong and newly elected Tribal Treasurer Vernelle L. Lussier. Each had won their respective seats in the first-round election back in May, receiving more than 50% of the ballots cast and winning the election outright.
Alyassa Bedeau
May 11, 1996 ~ August 7, 2022 (age 26) Alyassa Marie Bedeau, age 26, of Red Lake, MN, started her journey on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Red Lake. Alyassa was born in Bemidji, MN, on May 11, 1996, to Barbara Bedeau and Antonio Valdez of St. Paul, MN. She attended St. Mary's Mission School Voyageurs Expeditionary High School and Red Lake High School. She worked at Seven Clans Casino in Red Lake and Thief River Falls, Red Lake Trading Post and Menards. Alyassa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved shopping, going to concerts and fairs. Her hobbies were beading, social media, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She also liked decorating her room, doing arts and crafts and loved scratch off tickets.
