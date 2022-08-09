ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Ojibwe Language Project continues to snowball

In order to continue supporting the work of Ojibwe language revitalization in our region, Harmony will deepen our own engagement with the language by introducing Ojibwe sentences about the food, land, and water upon which we all depend. Harmony Co-op recognizes that Bemidji sits within Ojibwe territory. The Ojibwe Language...
Performances of "Wounded Healers" at BSU to Present History of Black Oppression Aug. 19-20

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College invites employees, students, community members and the media to performances of “Wounded Healers,” a spoken word production that presents the history of African American trauma caused by racist policies and institutions in the United States, at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom on August 19 and 20.
