Construction starts on MN Highway 1, approximately 1.0 miles east of the Red Lake Fisheries
The Red Lake Engineering Department wishes to notify the Red Lake Nation citizens and others that construction has started on MN Highway 1, approximately 1.0 miles east of the Red Lake Fisheries in Redby. A detour has been established to provide access around construction using McBride's Road, I.R. 41, and...
Ojibwe Language Project continues to snowball
In order to continue supporting the work of Ojibwe language revitalization in our region, Harmony will deepen our own engagement with the language by introducing Ojibwe sentences about the food, land, and water upon which we all depend. Harmony Co-op recognizes that Bemidji sits within Ojibwe territory. The Ojibwe Language...
Performances of "Wounded Healers" at BSU to Present History of Black Oppression Aug. 19-20
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College invites employees, students, community members and the media to performances of “Wounded Healers,” a spoken word production that presents the history of African American trauma caused by racist policies and institutions in the United States, at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom on August 19 and 20.
