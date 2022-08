The Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition will be returning in January 2023 to deck local billboards with local artworks. Facilitated by the Downtown Arts District, the project will showcase the works of 30 artists on billboards along the I-4 corridor, with each artist being featured on their own 12×24-foot billboard. Ten of those slots have already been filled by project curator Pat Greene.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO