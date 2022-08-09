ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Nurse from WI
4d ago

Omg. "A full forensic audit" will be needed in every election now in WI? This will cost us taxpayers millions and millions of dollars.

dailybadgerbulletin.com

August primary election results: Vos declares victory over Steen, county follows state in other races

UPDATE 10:20pm: Robin Vos, (R-Rochester) has declared victory for the 63rd Assembly District seat despite a 260 vote difference between him and his opponent Adam Steen. ORIGINAL STORY ON PRIMARY ELECTION: Votes in the 63rd Assembly District haven’t been totaled yet, but the Racine County Clerk’s office at 8:45 pm posted unofficial totals indicating Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) was leading his opponent Adam Steen by 283 votes with 25% of precincts reporting .
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Race set between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels

MILWAUKEE — The race to November ignited immediately. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a multi-city, multi-day tour Wednesday alongside other prominent Democrats and his new running-mate, Rep. Sara Rodriguez who won her own primary Tuesday night for lieutenant governor. Evers will face Republican businessman Tim Michels. "Certainly his connection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election

STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election

MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Zoerner Wins GOP Sheriff’s Primary, Referendum Passes

David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night. He defeated three other Republican candidates, and will square off against Democrat James Simmons in the Nov. 8th general election. Zoerner led with 47.4 percent of the vote. In second place was Deputy Ray Rowe 29%.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Another Week, Another Wake Up Call: LGBTQ Rights on the Line

In the week leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there were more than enough reminders of what’s at stake for our local LGBT community given our current political climate. Some of them garnered national and international news headlines. Among them was the 10th anniversary of the far-right terrorist attack on the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek that killed six. In the decade long interim hate crimes have only increased. Across the spectrum people are being targeted because of their ethnicity, race and sexual orientation. Twenty percent of hate crimes are directed towards members of the LGBTQ community.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
wgtd.org

Kenoshan Who Gained Notoriety at County Board Meeting is Back

(WGTD)---He’s back. When we last saw him, Joel Trudell was in the process of being pried away from a Kenosha County Board podium during citizen comments after a verbal altercation with the county board chairman. Trudell was hauled off, and jailed on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing. After...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. A bill Evers signed this year provided $42 million for the project and required the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names)

Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names) ​ https://preview.redd.it/9lt70i3a8yg91.jpg?width=2000&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=fe39648d201b07dc06c3ab14a09295f9e6a3b26d * Location: Milwaukee County, Wisconsin * Year: 1858 * Zoom In On Map Details: [https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464](https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464)from tedsvintagemaps.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
MILWAUKEE, WI

