ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!

This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now

I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Charlotte, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
qcitymetro.com

A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home

Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Accolade#Highschoolsports
WBTV

Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautica Landing,’ featuring 5 new attractions, as part of 50th anniversary season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. According to the popular Carolinas theme park, at the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be Aeronautica Landing, “a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. App rewards you for checking out Charlotte area businesses. The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas. Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautical Landing’ as part of 50th...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Student mentorship through fitness

Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The NC Giants football league...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Jamborees fire up football season

The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
FORT MILL, SC
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

9 days from the start of high school football and FFN

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up. The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte. All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord. We are also...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy