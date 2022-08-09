The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.

