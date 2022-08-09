Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
country1037fm.com
Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!
This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Rap superstar Nelly headlines Bank of America ROVAL 400 pre-race concert
The diamond-selling, multi-platinum rapper, will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated NASCAR playoff race.
qcitymetro.com
Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now
I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
qcitymetro.com
A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home
Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
WBTV
Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
qcitymetro.com
Inside the Lions’ den: Take a tour of the new West Charlotte High School
On August 29, West Charlotte High School will welcome about 1,600 students to its new campus — more than 330,000 square feet of classrooms on three levels. The $105 million project will replace the school’s former buildings, which were almost 70 years old. As final touches were being...
WBTV
‘Mentorship matters:’ CMS graduate, Charlotte native uses fitness to mentor students in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate is using his passion for fitness to pour back into the community that raised him. Kim Olige graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2013. He says while he enjoyed his time in CMS, he felt more mentorship programs were needed to support students.
WBTV
Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautica Landing,’ featuring 5 new attractions, as part of 50th anniversary season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. According to the popular Carolinas theme park, at the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be Aeronautica Landing, “a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.”
AdWeek
Gray Names New General Manager, Station Manager to Lead WBTV in Charlotte
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gray Television has named a new general manager and has created the position of station manager for WBTV, its CBS affiliate in Charlotte.
WBTV
Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium
Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. App rewards you for checking out Charlotte area businesses. The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas. Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautical Landing’ as part of 50th...
What luck! NC man wins $300K+ jackpot on wedding anniversary
George Dove of Cary decided to try his luck on $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $331,579 jackpot the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
WBTV
Student mentorship through fitness
Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The NC Giants football league...
Flowers to forgo look at past to inspire Johnson C. Smith
Without looking into the past, new coach Maurice Flowers wants a championship mentality at Johnson C. Smith The post Flowers to forgo look at past to inspire Johnson C. Smith appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CMS names new West Charlotte High School principal after turmoil in athletics
Two days after announcing a batch of new principals at a school board meeting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an after-hours email saying West Charlotte High also has a new leader. Northridge Middle School principal Orlando Robinson has been named principal of the historically Black high school that played a prominent role...
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
fortmillprepsports.com
Jamborees fire up football season
The local high school football teams within the Fort Mill School District will be participating in two jamborees to jump start the 2022 football season. Both Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford will be participating in the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford. The jamboree had been known as the Battle at the Ford Jamboree, but was renamed this year in honor of the late Fort Mill High head football coach Gus Allen. Gus Allen is the father of Nation Ford head football coach Michael Allen.
mynews13.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WBTV
9 days from the start of high school football and FFN
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up. The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte. All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord. We are also...
