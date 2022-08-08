Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
westcentralsbest.com
Man captured in Natchitoches homicide also faces murder charge in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. – More details have emerged about a wanted Natchitoches Parish man arrested Friday in southwest Louisiana. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, not only faces a murder charge in Natchitoches, but he's accused in a Lake Charles man's death as well. Lake Charles police issued an arrest warrant Friday...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic violation leads to arrest of convicted felon
A motorist without a visible license plate was arrested early Sunday morning, prompting numerous traffic and weapons charges. Ruston Police Lt. Thomas Bailey stopped a car with no visible license plate on West Alabama Ave. about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. An Arkansas temporary tag was displayed in the back window but was unreadable from the patrol car.
Bossier Police Arrest Haughton Man on Murder Charge
Bossier City detectives have arrested a Haughton man on murder charges. Driskill is being held on a total bond of $520,000. He was booked into the city jail and will be transferred to Bossier Max. Bossier Police responded to a shooting that left one man dead. It happened at about...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SATURDAY EVENING SHOOTING; 1 PERSON IS HOSPITALIZED IN SERIOUS CONDITION
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man hospitalized in serious but stable condition according to Natchioches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Saturday evening, August 6, 2022 at approximately 10:16pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
KTBS
Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide
NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
klax-tv.com
Boyce Police Holds Press Conference to Discuss Derrick D. Ford Second Degree Murder Charge
A press conference was held at the Boyce Police Department to discuss the second-degree murder charge against Derrick D. Ford of Boyce, Louisiana. The Boyce Police Department said Charntel Baty overdosed on opioids given to her by Derrick D. Ford on March 2, 2022. Derrick D. Ford was apprehended on...
Louisiana man killed in rollover crash
A 19-year-old from Converse, La., died early Monday morning when a crash ejected him from the vehicle.
kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
Lake Charles American Press
8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
brproud.com
Baby in Louisiana suffocated after slipping between bed and wall as he slept
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A six-month-old baby boy suffocated after slipping between a bed and a wall as he slept. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the baby had been put in bed by his parents who then went into another room to do housework. A short while later...
Natchitoches Times
KENNETH RAY HEARD SR.
A memorial service for Mr. Kenneth Ray Heard Sr. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home with Father Derek Ducote officiating. Burial of his cremains will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
