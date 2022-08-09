Read full article on original website
Officers shot at during high-speed chase through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln, and Allen Park
(WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a high-speed police chase in Detroit. Two of those suspects are minors. One is an adult. Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."
Multiple shots fired at police during two high-speed chases Thursday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were shot at multiple times Thursday in two high-speed chases just less than five hours apart. Both incidents happened on Detroit’s west side. Anthony Wojtas lives just a few doors down from where one of the suspects was eventually caught in Dearborn.
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I want answers," said Jordan Gains whose 10-month-old son was smothered in a home in Romulus. "I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this." Gains is frustrated that there has...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Eastpointe PD: Uncle charged after boy shoots himself in foot
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot in Eastpointe, police said. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road. Eastpointe police say the child was at his uncle’s house when he...
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
Hiding police discipline: Detroit now redacts misconduct records it once fully disclosed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a significant about face, the City of Detroit is now redacting disciplinary records for police officers on the force today. The change was made shortly after the city's new corporation counsel was appointed to lead the law department, which fulfills public records request from 7 Action News and other news outlets.
VIDEO: Grosse Pointe Farms police officer throws man having medical emergency to the ground
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms police are not commenting about body camera videos that show one of their officers yanking a man from the driver's seat of his truck and throwing him to the ground. It happened seconds after a fellow officer told him that...
DPD launching internal investigation after woman claims she was assaulted by officers
(WXYZ) — A woman is recovering this morning after she claims she was assaulted by Detroit Police officers. The encounter happened early Sunday morning near Central and Warren on the city’s west side. Detroit Police were there to break up a block party. Ashlee Sims, the victim in...
Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit
(WXYZ) — A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents. The attorney for the school said in court that Kimberly Potts is a retired Oakland County Sheriff's deputy and said she acted alone to search for the shooter after she found out it was not a drill.
Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered Tuesday afternoon
(WXYZ) — Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. According to police, 37-year-old Essa Koja of Macomb was on a boat with 16 other adults when he decided to go for a swim.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Oakland County, first sighting in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An invasive pest called the spotted lanternfly is now in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the first confirmed sighting of the bug announced Thursday. The departments say a small population of spotted lanternflies has been...
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
City to donate 500 refurbished computers to Detroit families that lack access to technology
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said it will be refurbishing 500 former government computers to donate them to local residents in need. The city has partnered with local organizations to help bridge the digital divide. Their goal is to help low-income families gain access to much needed technology.
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Government data shows most big cities remain racially segregated
No one likes to admit it but name a large city in America and you can find what main street racially divides it. . ArcGIS created a Racial Dot Map, which uses census data to chart every person in America based on the place they live and the race they claim.
New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
$25 million grant will help build Detroit Mobility & Innovation Corridor in Corktown
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan and U.S. Department of Transportation announced the City Detroit and the state are getting a $25 million grant for what is called the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement early Thursday morning, and said the money is...
Tribar Manufacturing issues report following hexavalent chromium release in Huron River
(WXYZ) — Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom issued a report Friday detailing what happened before and immediately after thousands of gallons of a liquid containing hexavalent chromium were released into the Huron River. Until further notice, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that people and pets avoid...
Detroit Weather: A cool and dry night ahead
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance...
