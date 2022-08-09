ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Multiple shots fired at police during two high-speed chases Thursday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were shot at multiple times Thursday in two high-speed chases just less than five hours apart. Both incidents happened on Detroit’s west side. Anthony Wojtas lives just a few doors down from where one of the suspects was eventually caught in Dearborn.
Tv20detroit.com

Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Tv20detroit.com

Eastpointe PD: Uncle charged after boy shoots himself in foot

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot in Eastpointe, police said. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road. Eastpointe police say the child was at his uncle’s house when he...
Tv20detroit.com

Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
Tv20detroit.com

Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit

(WXYZ) — A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents. The attorney for the school said in court that Kimberly Potts is a retired Oakland County Sheriff's deputy and said she acted alone to search for the shooter after she found out it was not a drill.
Tv20detroit.com

No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A cool and dry night ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance...
