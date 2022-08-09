ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

1 of 4 suspects in XXXTentacion’s murder accepts plea deal to testify

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County murder suspect accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the 2018 murder of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm on Friday — instead of first-degree...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus

MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One of four men charged in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder pleads guilty

Four years after rising rapper XXXTentacion was ambushed, robbed and shot to death outside of a South Florida motorcycle dealership, one of four men charged in his killing has pleaded guilty. Robert Allen, 26, of Lauderhill, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in emailed statement. “This was an open plea to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

