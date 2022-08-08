Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Baird Maintains Neutral Rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Baird has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA and lower its price target from $37.00 to $27.00. Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals are trading down 8.1% over the last 24 hours, at $22.11 per share. A move to $27.00 would account for a 22.12% increase from the...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 442.9K shares, which is 138.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Where Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $85.33 with a high of $113.00 and a low of $52.00.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
INO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Motley Fool
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend
Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
NASDAQ
The five-year loss for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 56% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.61%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-1.19. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
NASDAQ
Apellis (APLS) Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS reported a loss per share of $1.46 in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The company reported a loss of $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $16.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17...
First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights
First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
equity.guru
Medexus Pharma (MDP.T) announces strong quarter results
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP.T), a Canadian-based specialty pharma company focused on acquiring and distributing innovative rate disease treatment solutions, announced its financial results for Q1 2023. The company reported a total revenue of $23.0 million USD for the quarter, a 33% increase versus Q1 2022’s $17.3 million and a 13% increase...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
Nasdaq Tumbles 1.5%; BBQ Holdings Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping around 1.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 32,794.11 while the NASDAQ fell 1.54% to 12,450.29. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,117.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
Where WM Tech Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on WM Tech MAPS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 16.4% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 80.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million. Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased...
Recap: TTEC Holdings Q2 Earnings
TTEC Holdings TTEC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TTEC Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was up $49.46 million from the same...
