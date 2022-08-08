ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably

Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.
moneytalksnews.com

Dyson Outlet at eBay: Up to 45% off

It includes almost 40 items, with hair care, air conditioners, vacuums, desk lamps, and more. Shop Now at eBay Tips Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate. Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $499.99 ($100 less than new model).
moneytalksnews.com

Adorama Warehouse Sale: Shop now

Save on cameras, lenses, lighting, computers, video and audio equipment, electronics, and accessories. Buy Now at Adorama.
moneytalksnews.com

At Home Clearance: Up to 50% off

Save on home furniture, decor, rugs, patio furniture, bedding, and more. Shop Now at At Home Tips Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees. Pictured is the 12" x 16" Watercolor Balcony Canvas Wall Art for $11.24 ($4 off).
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
moneytalksnews.com

Back to School Sale at Nordstrom: Up to 60% off

Save on thousands of items from Nike, Tucker + Kate, Native Shoes, adidas, Treasures & Bond, Zella Girl, Dr. Martens, Vineyard Vines, Levi's, CROCS, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Tips Pictured is the Tucker + Kate Girls' Racerback Tank Dress for $19 ($13 off).
moneytalksnews.com

Macy's One Day Sale: 40% to 60% off

Save on shoes, apparel, home items, and jewelry. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
knowtechie.com

Spruce up your coffee mugs with the VEVOR mug press machine

When you’re feeling sluggish in the morning, there’s nothing out there quite like a good cup of coffee to help get you going. We’ve all got that assortment of beige and off-white coffee mugs that we rotate in and out throughout the week. So why not liven...
moneytalksnews.com

Dental Dog Treats at Chewy: 25% off

Save on dental treats from True Acre and American Journey with coupon code "CHEWYDENTREATS". Shop Now at Chewy Tips Pictured is the American Journey Small Grain-Free Original Dental Dog Treats 60-Count Bag for $23 after code ($8 off). Shipping adds $4.95, or is free with orders of $49 or more.
SPY

This Tiny Sensor Can Instantly Transform Your Air Conditioner Into a Smart One

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever dreamed of having a smart air conditioner? It’s the last step for most homes; after all, central HVAC is pretty effective, especially when paired with a smart thermostat. That said, smart window units can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you have one that works fine the way it is. The Sensibo AirQ is a smart air-conditioner controller with a built-in air quality sensor. It can transform your existing AC into a smart one, much like Chromecast transforms a regular TV into a smart one. Plus, it can tell you if the...
CBS News

The best leather luggage for your next trip

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Once upon a time, most luxury luggage was made out of leather. A piece of leather luggage -- like one...
yankodesign.com

This prefab tiny home is a smart mobile unit designed to help you escape city life

A couple of years ago, German entrepreneur Mark Dare Schmiedel got pretty fed up with the chaos of Berlin and decided to move to the countryside, building his own quaint loft along the banks of the River Spree. The peace, calm, and zen that followed, got him wondering whether it would be possible to create a similar, but a mobile form of home, that could provide the same sanctuary to others. In his quest for such a retreat, he came across a mobile home concept designed by a group of Slovenian architects called ‘Coodo’. Schmiedel went on to procure the design rights of the concept, through his company LTG Lofts to Go and kickstarted the production of the units. The modular homes aim to bring you closer to nature, to a space away from the crowds, where you can truly enjoy the beauty of a moment.
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
People

This Robot Vacuum-Mop Combo Has Even Skeptical Shoppers Convinced — and It's $200 Off for a Limited Time

If you're still scheduling a weekly block to sweep and mop your floors… you're definitely missing out on the extra free time you could have with a robot vacuum in your life. If you're ready for that tedious task to be a thing of the past and clean floors to be the norm, we have just the thing. Roborock's S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop is a game changer — and it's $200 off with a coupon on Amazon for a limited time.
