Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
Sturgis police say ‘Drivers not yielding’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists, bringing with them their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says they’re seeing another danger: vehicles failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis Police Chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman is arrested after her car hit a tree and flipped upside down near the intersection of Platt and West Chicago streets. Jenna Gitzke, 34, is charged with reckless driving and failure to provide information at the scene of a crash. According to a Rapid City Police Department release, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and more charges might be pending.
Arrests in Sturgis made following Amber Alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe Camp Resort when officers found them late Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, they were about to leave Sturgis when they were pulled over for a traffic stop.
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon attempted to flee the scene with two children. Angelita Rich, 36, was identified as the suspect and arrested on several charges. A preliminary breath test administered to Rich registered at .229 (nearly three times the legal limit to drive). She was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular battery, hit and run with Injuries, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and two warrants.
Rude awakening for elderly Sturgis man; a semi hits his home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An elderly Sturgis man got a surprise visitor early Wednesday morning; a semi crashing into his home. The 74-year-old homeowner was not injured but the 68-year-old female semi driver and a 63-year-old male passenger have minor injuries. They were taken to the Sturgis hospital. The...
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead, and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. Police have not released the names of the men involved. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show returns to the Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, the annual Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show was a main feature at the Buffalo Chip Thursday. The show, which has been around since 1952. This year, the show features more than 100 bikes, ranging from newly designed choppers to old classic wheels.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
coats for kids
More than 50 percent of people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally choose to stay at a campground over a hotel. Local veterans honored at ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:30 AM MDT. Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth...
Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “I think what makes Hill City very unique is the people, everybody is great, everybody is very big on hospitality,” said Melissa Clemetson, a staff member at Alpine Inn European Restaurant. Bikers lined Main Street in Hill City for a day of motorcycles,...
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
How one doctor is using uses his near death experience to educate others on life-saving techniques
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Dustin Smoot is a trauma surgeon from the Surgical Institute of South Dakota . He set up shop at Deadwood Custom-Cycles for Sturgis Rally week, handing out road emergency kits to bikers and rallygoers. Smoot offered a two-minute training on how to stop wounds...
Still Hot the Next Two Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly dry for tonight and most of tomorrow. Showers and storms could impact Northeast Wyoming during the evening hours tomorrow, but as that rain moves into Western South Dakota, it will dissipate. Temperatures tomorrow will remain hot with highs near 100° for most of Western South Dakota. Better chance for storms over the weekend. We will also see cooler temps as high could be in the upper 80s by then.
Triple Digit Heat Today; Relief by the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day of the week with widespread 100s in the forecast. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for areas north and east of Rapid City. Limit outdoor time today. Stay hydrated. The hot upper level ridge of high pressure...
Sturgis dehydration risk climbs with the temperature
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Driving at high speeds in scorching temperatures can be risky for motorcyclists. Experts say dehydration is just one of the heat-related illness that is more likely to occur during hot days. According to Dairyland Motor Insurance, dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than...
