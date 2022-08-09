ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Eastpointe PD: Uncle charged after boy shoots himself in foot

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot in Eastpointe, police said. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road. Eastpointe police say the child was at his uncle’s house when he...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multiple shots fired at police during two high-speed chases Thursday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were shot at multiple times Thursday in two high-speed chases just less than five hours apart. Both incidents happened on Detroit’s west side. Anthony Wojtas lives just a few doors down from where one of the suspects was eventually caught in Dearborn.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
LAKE ORION, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit

(WXYZ) — A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents. The attorney for the school said in court that Kimberly Potts is a retired Oakland County Sheriff's deputy and said she acted alone to search for the shooter after she found out it was not a drill.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Body found in burning car in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Officials say a body was found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Dubois Street in the area of Dequindre and East Warren. The vehicle was found in a field tucked behind a tree that was dozens...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Trash pickup delays continue in Detroit, city holding companies accountable

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Smelly trash is piling up in some Detroit neighborhoods. Earlier this week, the city acknowledged the delays and asked customers for their patience. The Department of Public Works informed residents that due to staffing issues with solid waste contractors — GFL Environmental and Waste Management — some households may have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
MICHIGAN STATE

