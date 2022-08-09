Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
Iowa State Fair Day 2: Pottery, woodworking and LEGOs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting. 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Here's what attendees loved at day 2 of the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the second day of the Iowa State Fair comes to a close, the first weekend of the summer celebration is on the horizon. Local 5 talked to fairgoers about their favorite parts of the 11-day event as well as what they're looking forward to most.
McConnell family carries on concessions legacy at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the biggest draws of the Iowa State Fair is the new foods and experiences. However, some of the best things about the fair have been around for years — 47 years, to be exact. McConnell Concessions first appeared at the Iowa State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man left children in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who left his kids in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped at a Hy-Vee store has been charged. Twenty-five-year-old Hassan Abdikadir Mohamed, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to court records, he...
KCCI.com
Some children were hurt while riding State Fair's giant slide
DES MOINES, Iowa — One fan favorite at the fair, the giant slide was shut down for part of the day on Thursday after some riders were hurt. A KCCI photojournalist captured a video of kids launching off the iconic giant slide and landing hard. The State Fair says...
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free community garden pops up on Ingersoll Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — The next time you're out on Ingersoll Avenue, you might come across a salsa garden on the sidewalk. If you see produce that's ready to be picked, the Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand say you should help yourself. "We want people to eat the produce,"...
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
Iowa State Fair security assures events will be safe, secure
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the start of the Iowa State Fair less than 24 hours away, thousands will flock to the fairgrounds to enjoy the many activities, snacks and thrills there. The Des Moines Police Department says they are working diligently to make it a safe fair from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City in Iowa Will Pay Remote Workers More Than $10K to Move There
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago, remote work has become more and more prevalent. I know people who used to be in an office every single day that now either don't go in at all or only go to their workplace once or twice a week. I...
Des Moines Refugee Support: Afghan families still need help
DES MOINES, Iowa — Aug. 30 will mark the one year anniversary of U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan. That withdrawal process sparked an uptick of Afghan refugees coming to the United States for help. "It just feels like we're constantly putting out fires instead of being able to kind...
Dallas County 4H members prepare to take on the Iowa State Fair
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — It's horse show day, it's early and it's time to get to work. "It is, but it's an enjoyable work," Sophia Garside said. For Garside, showing her horse Gunner at the Dallas County Fair means a day that starts before sunrise and hours spent braiding, grooming and making sure everything is just right.
Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
iheart.com
Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Iowa State University Student Found Dead in Ames
An Iowa State University student was found dead yesterday at an apartment off of Welch Avenue in Ames, according to IowaStateDaily.com. After a preliminary investigation, Ames Police officials say that they believe that there is no "ongoing threat to the community at this time." In a press release, police officials say that they were called to the apartment complex to respond to the report of a deceased person. IowaStateDaily reports that the person's body was then transferred to the State Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed. The identity of the student is also not being released at this time.
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0