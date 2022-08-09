RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists, bringing with them their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says they’re seeing another danger: vehicles failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis Police Chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.

