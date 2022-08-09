ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU’s “Move-in Day” delayed by Jackson water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University officials spent Friday morning in meetings discussing contingency plans for the start of school now impacted by the city’s latest water issues. They are in communication with the city during the count down to thousands of students returning to campus under a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 12. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

JSU postpones move-in day for students due to city’s water crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University has delayed its move-in days for new and returning students. According to the university’s Facebook account, students can no longer move into dorms this weekend due to the city of Jackson’s current water pressure issues. Jackson has been under a boil water advisory off and on throughout the summer. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, August 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman Stokes addresses sewage flooding in Ward 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Councilman Stokes of Ward 3 addressed the immense amount of raw sewage flooding that is affecting many residents on Morton Avenue since June. Stokes called out the city of Jackson’s disservice to the situation and the EPA’s lack of attention to an issue that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
JACKSON, MS
wessonnews.com

Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time

Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Roll-Off Dumpster Day resumes August 13 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Magnolia Speech School moves to new Madison campus

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School celebrated their first day at their new Madison campus on August 11. “We are thrilled to kick off the new school year with our students and teachers at our brand new building,” Executive Director Valerie Linn said. “We appreciate all of the support we’ve received in getting us […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

