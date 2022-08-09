Read full article on original website
WLBT
The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WLBT
JSU’s “Move-in Day” delayed by Jackson water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University officials spent Friday morning in meetings discussing contingency plans for the start of school now impacted by the city’s latest water issues. They are in communication with the city during the count down to thousands of students returning to campus under a...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 12. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JSU postpones move-in day for students due to city’s water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University has delayed its move-in days for new and returning students. According to the university’s Facebook account, students can no longer move into dorms this weekend due to the city of Jackson’s current water pressure issues. Jackson has been under a boil water advisory off and on throughout the summer. […]
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, August 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes addresses sewage flooding in Ward 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Councilman Stokes of Ward 3 addressed the immense amount of raw sewage flooding that is affecting many residents on Morton Avenue since June. Stokes called out the city of Jackson’s disservice to the situation and the EPA’s lack of attention to an issue that...
WLBT
Bottled water manufacturing facility playing a big role in helping Jackson during current water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All summer long the capital city has been dealing with water woes. In fact, Jackson is currently under a boil water notice right now. Seeing the city going through these issues, Premium Water, a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility Incorporated, instantly jumped into action to lend a helping hand.
WLBT
Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
WAPT
Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
Roll-Off Dumpster Day resumes August 13 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month […]
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
Magnolia Speech School moves to new Madison campus
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School celebrated their first day at their new Madison campus on August 11. “We are thrilled to kick off the new school year with our students and teachers at our brand new building,” Executive Director Valerie Linn said. “We appreciate all of the support we’ve received in getting us […]
WAPT
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
Natchez Democrat
MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
WAPT
Jackson resident says raw sewage is running down the street, backing into her home
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson residents are dealing with the smell, sight and hazard of having raw sewage backing into their homes. What looked to be sewage was flowing down Morton Avenue on Wednesday with bugs swarming under a home where a woman and her son, who are both disabled, are living.
