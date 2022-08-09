ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Why only 7% of young kids are vaccinated in San Diego County

By Aaron Dickens
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
Back in 2020 and 2021, there was a surge in Covid cases that began in the fall. We spoke with Dr. Tseng of Kaiser Permanente. He says a few things need to be done to get the virus under control.

"We have done such a good job getting people the first and second vaccine, but we have not done a good job in getting people the third dose," Tseng said.

Dr. Tseng has been on the front lines of Covid since the pandemic began. Health officials say about 83% of residents in San Diego County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

But that number goes down to nearly 59% for residents who have received a booster.

Tseng says the booster "really helps. It drives your protection from 50 all the way back up into the 90s."

When it comes to kids, the vaccination rates are much lower. Kids ages 5 to 11 years old, about 47% have received at least one shot.

But only about 7% of children, ages 6 months to 4 years old got at lease one dose.

"Kids have been hit hard from the omicron variant this year. We need to protect our little ones. However you want to do it just get them vaccinated," Tseng added.

Another vaccine available in our area is for Monkeypox. Tseng says if you get that, make sure you wait four weeks until you get the Covid shot.

