Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
Inslee says US, state flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4. FOX28 Spokane©
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
District 5 commissioner race could flip Spokane County
District 5 commissioner race could flip Spokane County. Slowly but surely Eastern WA is getting more blue. I know there's people who don't want to hear that but the data doesn't lie.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane chase shows Washington law enforcement's pursuit problem
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36,...
Spokane cops have taken in a record-breaking number of guns this year; here's the story of three of them
Jesse L. Jones loves guns. Rifles. Handguns. Shotguns. His ex-girlfriend tells the court that Jones has bragged to her about storing more than 30 of them in a secret underground bunker. "Hahaha i don't f—- around," Jones says of the bunker in a text message entered as evidence. It's...
Spokane CUs, Go West Foundation Backing Low-Income Housing Effort as Part of State’s First-Ever Land Bank
SPOKANE, Wash.–Credit unions here have entered into a partnership with the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium as part of an effort to address a waiting list that can be as long as three years to obtain low-income housing. The GoWest Credit Union Association’s GoWest Foundation has joined with the...
Empire Health Foundation details homelessness action plans for Department of Commerce funding
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce announced it would be funding the first steps in Spokane’s plan to address homelessness. Commerce is promising $500,000 to the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate what’s next for the people living at the homeless encampment near I-90. The...
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Spokane Public Schools to use public transit, other alternatives to address shortage of drivers
Spokane public school leaders say they’ve developed several solutions to the shortage of bus drivers. The school district will contract with a third-party school focused van service to provide transportation to students with disabilities, students in special programs and students experiencing homelessness. About 80% of high school students will take public transit buses.
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
Washington Education Association ad to support honesty in education circulates on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. — Critical Race Theory is still a hot topic across the nation. Some people have accused local school districts of teaching CRT, but school leaders say it’s not being taught. The largest public school employee labor union in Washington is calling on support for honesty in...
Spokane Doctor Pleads Guilty in Plot to Hire Hitmen to Kidnap His Estranged Wife and Assault a Former Colleague
SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Ronald Craig Ilg, of Spokane, Washington has pled guilty to Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce for his role in a scheme to hire multiple hitmen on the so-called “dark web.” Ilg faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison and up to three years supervised release. As part of the plea agreement, the United States and Ilg agreed to a sentencing range of 60 to 96 months. Sentencing is scheduled for November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. before United States Senior District Judge William Fremming Nielsen.
Great grandson of Spokane founder A.M. Cannon says he supports playground being named after Candy Rogers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The push continues to name a Spokane playground after a young girl who was murdered more than 60 years ago. Along with the girl's family, the great grandson of one of Spokane's founding fathers is speaking out in support of the idea to name a city playground in the girl's memory.
Department of Commerce pays $500,000 to fund first step in moving homeless individuals living near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a letter of intent and a notice to proceed to Empire Health Foundation, providing $500,000 in funding to the organization. This funding enables the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate outreach in the encampment and develop a plan for...
