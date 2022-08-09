SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Ronald Craig Ilg, of Spokane, Washington has pled guilty to Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce for his role in a scheme to hire multiple hitmen on the so-called “dark web.” Ilg faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison and up to three years supervised release. As part of the plea agreement, the United States and Ilg agreed to a sentencing range of 60 to 96 months. Sentencing is scheduled for November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. before United States Senior District Judge William Fremming Nielsen.

