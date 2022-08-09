ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Spokane Public Schools to use public transit, other alternatives to address shortage of drivers

Spokane public school leaders say they’ve developed several solutions to the shortage of bus drivers. The school district will contract with a third-party school focused van service to provide transportation to students with disabilities, students in special programs and students experiencing homelessness. About 80% of high school students will take public transit buses.
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
Spokane Doctor Pleads Guilty in Plot to Hire Hitmen to Kidnap His Estranged Wife and Assault a Former Colleague

SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Ronald Craig Ilg, of Spokane, Washington has pled guilty to Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce for his role in a scheme to hire multiple hitmen on the so-called “dark web.” Ilg faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison and up to three years supervised release. As part of the plea agreement, the United States and Ilg agreed to a sentencing range of 60 to 96 months. Sentencing is scheduled for November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. before United States Senior District Judge William Fremming Nielsen.

