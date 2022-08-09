ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

By Jack Birle
 4 days ago

Michigan G ov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening.

The Democrat, who said she has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, added that she is experiencing "mild symptoms."

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” Whitmer said in a statement. "I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted."


Whitmer said she would work remotely while recovering from the virus.

Whitmer is the latest prominent Democratic leader to test positive for COVID-19. President Joe Biden recently tested positive for COVID-19 and had a rebound case days after testing negative. He has since tested negative again.

