KDVR.com

Good Samaritans tried to help in deadly crash

A crash near South Buckley Road and Arkansas Place killed a man and hurt a toddler. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police: Road rage incident leads to stabbing

An alleged road rage incident led to a man being stabbed in the middle of the road Thursday night. Ashley Michels reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death

The father of Peyton Blitstein has filed a lawsuit against the former police officer charged with murder in his killing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officers and first responders involved in McClain death in court

The five officers and first responders involved in Elijah McClain's death are in court today.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Police: Officer shoots at armed suspect

The Denver Police Department said an officer opened fire on an armed man who pointed a gun and was somehow hurt in the course of the shooting and arrest. Greg Nieto talks with Division Chief Ron Thomas about the incident.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police sergeant accused of luring a child online

A Denver Police Department sergeant is accused of talking and making sexual advances toward a teen girl online. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – August 20th

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Northglenn Marketplace, Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace (10578 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234) and the Douglas County Sherriff's Office (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109) on Saturday, August 20th from 8am to 12pm.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KDVR.com

Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next week

The heat will stay in place through the weekend with storm chances increasing. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Demand for tutors is surging

A new school year brings new opportunities for tutors to get a side gig while helping kids.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Hot, dry weather sticks around through Saturday

Friday’s high temperature in Denver will be around the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. There will be a few isolated storms in the mountains. Here's Travis Michels' forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Union Station

When you think of Denver, one of the first places you might picture is Union Station. GDC’s Spencer Thomas takes us for a tour.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Jeffco schools back next week

Jefferson County Public Schools is getting ready to welcome back students next Tuesday. Lisa D'Souza reports.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Ageless Expressions Medspa

Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, starts the conversation about aging and what steps you can take to feel and look your absolute best. Becky talked with GDC Host, Spencer Thomas, about restoring volume in the face, skin texture and tightness with Botox, Fillers, and more.
LITTLETON, CO

