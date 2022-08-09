Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Loveland preschool teacher identified as victim in big rig crash
Outside the doors to the Children's Workshop in Loveland, a small bouquet of flowers rests against the wall. Evan Kruegel reports.
KDVR.com
Good Samaritans tried to help in deadly crash
A crash near South Buckley Road and Arkansas Place killed a man and hurt a toddler. Greg Nieto reports. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death. Case...
KDVR.com
Police: Road rage incident leads to stabbing
An alleged road rage incident led to a man being stabbed in the middle of the road Thursday night. Ashley Michels reports. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s shooting...
KDVR.com
14-year-old killed near rec center
Vicente Arenas is previewing his story on a 14-year-old who was killed near a Denver rec center. Now, police are searching for his killer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death
The father of Peyton Blitstein has filed a lawsuit against the former police officer charged with murder in his killing. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Case with Colorado ties going before Supreme Court.
KDVR.com
Officers and first responders involved in McClain death in court
The five officers and first responders involved in Elijah McClain's death are in court today. Officers and first responders involved in McClain …. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s...
KDVR.com
Denver Police: Officer shoots at armed suspect
The Denver Police Department said an officer opened fire on an armed man who pointed a gun and was somehow hurt in the course of the shooting and arrest. Greg Nieto talks with Division Chief Ron Thomas about the incident.
KDVR.com
Police sergeant accused of luring a child online
A Denver Police Department sergeant is accused of talking and making sexual advances toward a teen girl online. Greg Nieto reports. Naked man trespasses inside home, traumatized child. Foraging for wild food in Colorado. Drug introduced in replace of ketamine. AG Merrick Garland press conference. Free school lunch ballot initiative.
KDVR.com
Denver deputy suspended after punching inmate in the head 19 times
A Denver deputy will serve a 25-day suspension after a video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows him punching an inmate in the head 19 times on Sept. 15, 2021. Rob Low reports.
KDVR.com
FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – August 20th
Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Northglenn Marketplace, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace (10578 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234) and the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109) on Saturday, August 20th from 8am to 12pm.
KDVR.com
Coming release of jailed hoarder has neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail. Rob Low reports.
KDVR.com
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Denver Parade of Homes showcases latest builds
The Denver Parade of Homes just kicked off the 2022 season Thursday showcasing almost 40 homes by 14 different builders. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next week
The heat will stay in place through the weekend with storm chances increasing. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death. Case with Colorado...
KDVR.com
Demand for tutors is surging
A new school year brings new opportunities for tutors to get a side gig while helping kids. Loveland preschool teacher identified as victim in …. South Park celebrates 25 years with Red Rocks concert. Denver Police sergeant accused of luring a child …. 14-year-old found dead at Denver rec center.
KDVR.com
Hot, dry weather sticks around through Saturday
Friday’s high temperature in Denver will be around the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. There will be a few isolated storms in the mountains. Here's Travis Michels' forecast.
KDVR.com
Union Station
When you think of Denver, one of the first places you might picture is Union Station. GDC’s Spencer Thomas takes us for a tour.
KDVR.com
Jeffco schools back next week
Jefferson County Public Schools is getting ready to welcome back students next Tuesday. Lisa D'Souza reports. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death. Case with Colorado ties...
KDVR.com
Ageless Expressions Medspa
Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, starts the conversation about aging and what steps you can take to feel and look your absolute best. Becky talked with GDC Host, Spencer Thomas, about restoring volume in the face, skin texture and tightness with Botox, Fillers, and more.
KDVR.com
Denver housing market back to normal – except in price
The Denver metro is looking normal again, but only for buyers with $200,000 more to spend on a home, according to the Colorado Association of REALTORS July market report. DJ Summers reports.
Comments / 0